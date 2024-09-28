Branch International Finance Company Limited, one of Africa’s leading digital finance platforms, is excited to announce a major increase in its fixed investment rates.

Effective immediately, customers can earn up to 23% per annum on their fixed investments through the Branch app, offering one of the most competitive returns in the market.

This move is part of Branch’s continued commitment to providing high-yield investment opportunities to its users. With the previous rate set at 17%, this new increase reflects Branch’s dedication to ensuring that customers maximize their investment potential with minimal effort.

Dayo Odulate-Ademola, Managing Director Nigeria at Branch International, commented, “We are thrilled to introduce our new investment rates, which align with our mission to provide Nigerians with reliable, rewarding, and competitive financial solutions.

At Branch, we are not just offering a product; we are offering a trusted pathway for individuals to grow their wealth in a simple, technology-driven environment. This rate increase is a direct response to the needs of our customers, and we’re excited to see them benefit from these new opportunities.”

With these new rates, Branch remains a leader in the digital finance space, offering not only high returns but also a seamless and easy-to-use platform. Whether users are investing through Fixed Investment with the new 23% rate, Target Investment at 19%, or Flexi Investment at 10%, they can feel secure in their decisions, knowing they are in trusted hands.

Branch International Finance Company is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Branch app is available for download on Google Play Store. Branch provides a wide range of financial services, including instant loans and investment opportunities, designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern everyday investor. For more information about Branch International Finance Company Limited and its innovative financial solutions, please visit @branch_ng on Instagram or visit https://branch.com.ng/

About Branch International Finance Company Limited: Branch International Finance Company Limited is a leading fintech company dedicated to providing accessible and reliable financial services to individuals and businesses across Africa. Through its state-of-the-art mobile app, Branch offers instant loans, investment opportunities, and other financial solutions that empower users to achieve their financial goals. To download the Branch app, visit: Google Play Store. @branch_ng on Instagram or visit https://branch.com.ng/