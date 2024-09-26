The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged telecom operators in Nigeria to adopt flexible work policies, better remunerations, and foster a culture of innovation to create an environment that attracts and retains talent.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Dr Aminu Maida, made the call against the backdrop of the mass exit of talent from Nigeria to other countries.

Speaking at the Fifth Edition of the Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF 5.0) organised by Business Remarks themed “Mitigating the Effects of Talent Exodus and its Impact on the Growth of Nigeria’s Telecommunications Industry”, Maida said talent is the lifeblood of innovation and development, and the loss of skilled professionals is a major setback for our industry.

Threat to telecom growth

According to Maida, who was represented by the NCC Lagos Zonal Controller, Mr Tunji Jimoh, the global demand for tech talent has driven a good number of Nigeria’s brightest minds to pursue lucrative opportunities abroad, leaving vacuums in the industour and creating skills gap that potentially threatens the sustainability of the telecoms sector.

Quoting a report from the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Maida noted that over 500 software engineers and more than 2,000 trained telecom professionals left the country in 2022 alone.

He said this trend, if left unchecked, could jeopardize the growth and sustainability of the industry.

Speaking on measures to mitigate brain drain and address talent exodus in the telecom sector, the EVC said, professionals, especially in the tech sector, seek environments where they feel valued, engaged, and given the freedom to explore new ideas.

“Offering remote work options, continuous learning opportunities, and collaborative spaces where creativity is encouraged will make the local telecom sector more appealing to professionals who might otherwise seek opportunities abroad,” he said.

Investment in upskilling

He emphasized the need for telecom companies to continue to invest in regular upskilling and reskilling initiatives for their existing workforce.

“By offering employees opportunities for professional development, companies not only enhance their workforce’s competencies but also provide incentives for talent to stay, knowing they have a pathway to career advancement within their current organization,” he said.

Furthermore, Maida tasked the telecom sector and companies to actively engage and partner with universities, technical schools, and training institutes to create tailored programs designed to equip graduates with industry-relevant skills.

According to him, this strategy will not only help fill the talent gap but also foster a pipeline of young, ambitious professionals eager to build their careers within Nigeria.

What the NCC is doing

On part of the commission, the NCC Boss said that the commission has been instrumental in mitigating talent migration through its initiatives to promote indigenous content, improve infrastructure, and create an enabling environment for digital growth.

The NCC’s collaboration with stakeholders, MDAs, state governments, and international agencies has been crucial in achieving these goals.

According to him, the NCC is actively participating in the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Program, launched by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, aims to train 3 million Nigerians in digital and technical skills by 2027.

Additionally, he said the NCC’s partnership with Nokia to provide a 4G/5G test lab will equip young Nigerians with the skills required for the industry.

Meanwhile, in her welcome address, TSSF 5.0 Convener who also doubles as the Managing Editor of Business Remarks, Bukola Olanrewaju stated that human capital flight, the exodus of skilled professionals from their home countries, has become a global phenomenon with far-reaching implications.

According to her, human capital flight is not merely a statistic; for the telecom industry, it poses significant challenges such as a tangible loss of talent, brain drain, diminished innovation, and intellectual capital.

What you should know

The “Japa” syndrome, or the migration of Nigerians, has been a major challenge not just for the telecom industry but for all industries that hire tech talents.

Several reports have indicated that Nigerian banks appear to be the worst hit with their IT departments almost depleted.

This has led to incessant network outages and service downtime on the platforms of some of the banks.