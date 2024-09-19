UBA’s REDTV, the lifestyle entertainment channel powered by the bank has premiered its anticipated series ‘13 Kinds of Women.’

The 13-episode Ghanaian series, directed by award-winning filmmaker Eddie Seddoh, will be available for a global audience on YouTube this Thursday, September 19.

13 Kinds of Women offers an intimate look into the lives of diverse women, exploring their real-life relationship dynamics, challenges, and triumphs.

The star-studded series features some of Ghana’s most talented actors, including Prince David Osei, Harold Amenyah, Peter Ritchie, and Jasmine Baroudi, among others.

At the exclusive premiere event held last Friday at Silverbird Cinemas, Qazeem Bello, Chief Operating Officer at UBA Ghana, highlighted the significance of the series.

‘13 Kinds of Women’ is more than just a show; it’s a celebration of the strength, resilience, and diversity of women. We are thrilled to bring this powerful story to life and share it with audiences worldwide,” he said.

He further emphasized the bank’s commitment to fostering African creativity through REDTV.

“As UBA’s lifestyle channel, REDTV is dedicated to telling Africa’s stories and empowering young content creators and filmmakers across the continent.

“We believe in the power of storytelling to shape cultures and communities, and we’re proud to celebrate creativity and collaboration through this series.

“It reflects UBA’s ongoing mission to engage with our audience while supporting emerging talents in film, scriptwriting, and production.”

REDTV, proudly powered by UBA, continues to deliver rich and engaging content that showcases the very best of Africa, spanning fashion, news, music, sports, drama, travel, and more.

With 13 Kinds of Women, UBA reinforces its commitment to enriching the African creative arts industry and promoting local talent on a global platform.

‘13 Kinds of Women’ will be available for streaming on REDTV’s official YouTube channel from September 19.