MainOne Graduate Internship Program is recruiting for its 2024 cohort.

The program seeks candidates from Nigeria and other countries who are self-starters to join the company.

According to Scholarship Region, the program aims to attract young graduates interested in developing their skills in today’s ever-evolving reality.

“We are looking for individuals who are self-starters and committed to learning,” stated the company’s representative in the report.

Highlighting that the internship program is intended for graduates to gain experience in telecommunications and data center sectors.

Interns, as revealed, will receive a monthly stipend and participate in hands-on training that focuses on both technical and management skills.

Eligibility Requirements

Candidates need to fulfil several requirements to apply for the internship.

Applicants must hold a degree with a minimum of a Second-Class Upper qualification in fields such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, or Telecommunications Engineering.

Candidates must have completed their undergraduate studies and not yet commenced their mandatory National Youth Service Program (NYSC).

The program is open to both prospective and current NYSC members.

Reports also inform that in addition to educational qualifications, candidates should demonstrate leadership qualities through extracurricular activities.

Basic computer skills in applications like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are also essential for applicants.

Benefits of the Internship

Scholarship Region relates that selected interns will join one of MainOne’s technical teams for one year, as this experience will enable them to learn from industry experts while working on real projects.

“Interns will gain valuable insights into our operations and the telecommunications industry,” the company’s representative stated.

Reports also provide that the monthly stipend and training opportunities will further equip interns with skills necessary for their future careers.

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply through the company’s career website which involves several steps:

Visit the Company Website: applicants should navigate to the MainOne careers page.

Login to Apply: candidates can log in using their Facebook, LinkedIn, or Gmail accounts.

Complete the Application: after logging in, applicants must fill out the application form and upload the required documents requested on the site.

Aptitude Test and Essay: shortlisted candidates will be invited to take an aptitude test and write an essay as part of the selection criteria.

Interview Process: those who succeed in the aptitude test will be invited for an interview.

Upon successful completion of these steps, interns will then join MainOne’s Technical and Management Teams, where they will gain hands-on experience and expand their professional networks.