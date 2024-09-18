The Hacker behind the $230 million exploit of India’s largest crypto exchange Wazir X has made a fresh movement of $11.6 million in Ethereum to notorious crypto mixer Tornado Cash.

The Wacker since his successful exploit on July 18 has been using the crypto mixer Tornado cash to launder the proceeds of his loot making it difficult for the Wazir X team to track the stolen funds.

Blockchain Security Firm CYVERS picked up this current transaction by the hacker and shared details of the transaction which involved the exploiter moving Ethereum assets to a new wallet.

Cyvers shared details of the transaction on their X account revealing the amount of Ethereum transferred by the hacker and the new wallet address it was moved to.

“UPDATE @WazirXIndia hacker just transferred 5K $ETH (~$11.6M) to a new address: https://etherscan.io/address/0x5990c7e24816bd103982b02e82ebf3adb49b6a6a… and already deposited $1.4M to @TornadoCash”

After receiving the 5000 ETH, the new wallet address started moving them in small amounts to the crypto mixer Tornado Cash. The Ethereum assets were split up into small batches of 100 ETH worth $232,000 each and were moved to the crypto mixer. The Wazir X hacker has moved 36 batches of these 100 ETH split ups amounting to over 3,600 ETH to Tornado mixer.

The splitting up pattern and the use of Tornado cash are pretty consistent with the Wazir X hacker who has 20,004 ETH to four different addresses each receiving 5001 ETH since September 12.

These new wallets typically transfer the entire looted amount to Tornado Cash in 100 ETH batches, suggesting the most recent address still has 2,601 ETH left to launder.

The Wazir X hack that occurred on July 18 saw the Indian exchange lose $230 million of customer funds in one of the biggest exploits of the year. The stolen crypto assets were siphoned from the platform’s multi-signature wallet which it Co owns with a security partner Liminal Custody.

Wazir X’s team initially blamed the vulnerability that was exploited by the hacker on its security partner Liminal Custody but an independent audit from Grant Thornton revealed that the exploit occurred outside Liminal Custody’s purview.

The Wazir X team is facing a lot of allegations from its community as an X handle dedicated to speaking up for the victims of the Wazir X hacker recently released a report alleging that the $230 million hack could have been an inside job.

What to Know

The Wazir X team is offering white hat hackers the opportunity to make 10% of the total loot if they can help with information that will lead to the recovery of the $230 million loot.

Wazir X joins the rank of Mt.Gox in exchanges that lost huge amounts of user funds following an exploit of their platform.