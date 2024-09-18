On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented a 0.5% cut to its interest rates, marking the start of what many analysts anticipate will be a sustained phase of monetary easing.

This more aggressive reduction in borrowing costs follows rising concerns about the state of the U.S. job market.

In its latest statement, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) expressed greater confidence in inflation moving steadily towards its 2% target.

The committee believes that risks to meeting both inflation and employment objectives are now more balanced. However, not all officials were in agreement—Governor Michelle Bowman preferred a smaller 0.25% cut.

The Fed’s projections indicate further cuts, with another 0.5% reduction anticipated by the end of 2024, a full percentage point drop in 2025, and a final 0.5% cut in 2026.

The long-term federal funds rate is expected to settle between 2.75% and 3.00%, a slight upward revision from previous expectations.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell explained, “This action underscores our increasing confidence that, with proper adjustments to our policy, the labour market can remain robust while inflation steadily declines toward our 2% target.”

What it means for Nigeria

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate cut is likely to influence the upcoming decision of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which meets next week to discuss potential rate adjustments.

With the Fed lowering borrowing costs, Nigeria’s central bank might feel pressured to follow suit, especially as it balances inflation concerns with the need to stimulate economic growth.

The Fed’s move could also attract foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) back into Nigeria. In times of lower global interest rates, investors tend to seek higher returns in emerging and frontier markets like Nigeria. This inflow of foreign capital could boost Nigeria’s financial markets and strengthen its economy.

For the naira, a weaker dollar resulting from lower U.S. rates could help stabilize the exchange rate. With a softer dollar, Nigeria might experience less pressure on its currency, offering some relief after prolonged depreciation.

Additionally, lower global interest rates can stimulate both private and public sector spending, potentially driving up global economic activity.

This could lead to increased demand for Nigerian crude oil, providing a further boost to foreign exchange inflows and economic growth.

However, while the potential benefits are clear, inflation remains a significant challenge for Nigeria. Imported inflation has already reached double digits, and while lower rates may lead to cheaper imports, this could create more competition for local businesses.

As foreign goods become more affordable, Nigerian businesses might face increased pressure from imports, impacting their profitability and market share.

