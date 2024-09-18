The Federal Ministry of Youth Development said it has concluded plans to train 5,000 Nigerian youths to become data protection professionals as part of ongoing drives to create jobs.

To that effect, the Ministry on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony, the Hon. Minister of State for Youth Development, Engr. Ayodele Olawande expressed optimism about the opportunities being created for jobs and wealth creation by NDPC.

“No less than 80% of human capital development under the present administration are targeted at youths and this initiative is aimed at equipping 5,000 youths with the requisite technical skills for new jobs in the data protection ecosystem,” the Minister remarked.

500,000 jobs opportunity

While explaining the importance of the training, the National Commissioner/CEO of the NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji said there are at least 500,000 data controllers in Nigeria who are required to have at least one data protection officer each.

According to him, Nigerian youths now have a great opportunity to become professionals to take up the estimated 500,000 new jobs in the ecosystem.

Olatunji emphasized the importance of building trust and confidence as Nigeria repositions her economy to attract foreign direct investment.

With adequate data protection mechanism in place, Olatunji said investors would be eager to do business in Nigeria if the country is able to demonstrate accountability in relation to their data assets.

Local certification

Olatunji said the Commission in its bid to train more Nigerians locally, has licensed the Institute of Information Management (IIM) to conduct examinations and certify data protection professionals for global competitiveness.

While a few Nigerians with expertise in data protection had their training and certification abroad, Olatunji said having an institute to train and certify Nigerians locally would boost local content in the sector.

“In addition, we are also making sure that the subsequent certification will not be a burden on our foreign exchange. The licensed in-country certification body will issue globally recognized certificates to eligible trainees.” Dr. Olatunji stated.

What you should know

The NDPC in its annual report for 2023, which was published recently, disclosed that the activities in the country’s data protection industry created a total of 10,123 jobs for Nigerians last year.

According to the NDPC, the number of jobs created in 2023 was a 5.7% increase when compared with the 9,577 jobs created in 2022.

NDPC added that compliance revenue also increased to N325 million against N94.4 billion in 2022, while the number of verified Data Protection Officers increased from 1, 928 in 2022 to 1,955 in 2023.

It said the number of investigations rose from 117 in 2022 to 177 in 2023, among others.