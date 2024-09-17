Over 44% of women in Nigerian workplaces have reported sexual harassment or abuse of some kind, and another 34% of men have reported the same.

When we factor in the cases that go unreported, these figures could easily reach 70% for both genders.

Surprisingly, we rarely consider the implications of this pervasive issue on corporate existence.

Most business owners and leaders, when conducting threat analysis, almost always overlook sex and its debilitating effects on their business’s actual existence.

In summarizing their threats, they focus on macroeconomic indicators, government policies, regulations, market forces, supply, and other above-the-surface issues that are clear for everyone to see.

However, they often ignore the issues of sexual harassment, abuse, and their more violent counterparts—rape and sexual violence.

By the time they circle back to these problems, they’re already facing a crisis.

Over the past 10 years, I’ve developed a keen interest in the issue of sex and its effects—both positive and negative—in the workplace.

Sex in the workplace can have its positives, especially when considering family-owned businesses, where relationships like husband and wife, or boyfriend and girlfriend, are common. However, the negatives quickly overpower any positives we might mention.

Sexual harassment attacks the core structure that holds a company together: human capital.

Human capital and its cohesion form the very fabric of a corporate entity. Its positive health is a powerful driver of growth.

Sexual misconduct strikes at the foundation, undermining hierarchy, discipline, and cohesion, which leads to a disjointed approach toward achieving corporate goals.

Furthermore, it exposes the company to legal challenges, diverting attention and putting strain on resources, as these legal battles are often lengthy and exhausting.

This also damages the brand’s reputation, which can be a mortal blow to the institution.

The company may drop on the scale of “good places to work,” potentially face market boycotts in severe cases, and see a loss of talented leadership. These effects can weaken the company and even lead to its premature demise.

Some responsible firms have begun implementing strict rules and guidelines to manage relationships within their workforce.

These measures include background checks at the point of employment, strict codes of conduct, training programs, and scenario planning to prepare for crises of a sexual nature.

In my opinion, rampant sexual irresponsibility within a company attacks it in four critical areas: human capital, legal, brand reputation, and the overall structure, ultimately threatening its very existence.

Business leaders and owners, if they haven’t already, should prioritize building and enforcing structures that minimize negative sexual incidents within their organizations. They should also be prepared with a crisis management response plan that addresses the four areas likely to be affected—HR, legal, brand reputation, and corporate existence—quickly and effectively.

In conclusion, we must all come to the critical realization that sexual misconduct is one of the major threats to achieving corporate objectives today, and we must engage it head-on.

