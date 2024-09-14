The soaring inflation and rising cost of living in Nigeria have impacted various sectors of the economy, and the domestic help industry is no exception.

Many Nigerian families are being forced to reassess their reliance on maids due to the escalating expenses associated with their services. Amid this economic turmoil, the once-affordable service of hiring a housemaid has now become a luxury for many.

For families like that of Monica Etugbo, a mother of six, the burden of hiring domestic help has become overwhelming. “I need help, especially when all the children are not around,” she explains, highlighting her need for assistance in managing household chores. “But with the way the economy is now, you’re not able to take good care of yourself and you want to take out from the little you have, to pay somebody else? You have to manage.”

Monica recounts a time when paying N10,000 to N15,000 for a maid was sufficient. However, today the cost has surged to as high as N40,000 to N50,000 per month. This increase, nearly a 300% rise, mirrors the broader inflationary trends affecting the country. Essentials like food items have seen a similar rise; for instance, Monica notes that the price of garri has jumped from N2,000 to N5,000 per paint bucket—a stark 150% increase.

She reflects on the toll this has taken on retirees and those with fixed incomes, explaining how hard it has become for people to even contemplate employing domestic help.

“Most retirees, unless you are very buoyant, can’t afford to get a maid. Because at this point, with the meager income streaming in, we can’t do more than helping ourselves.”

Economic Impact on Domestic Help

The cost of employing a maid goes beyond wages. Families must also consider the added expenses of housing, healthcare, and feeding, further straining already stretched budgets. Monica’s story is not isolated; many middle-class and retired individuals, particularly those on fixed incomes, are facing similar challenges.

Another middle-class mother, Uchenna, echoes these concerns. She previously employed two maids for a combined monthly wage of N45,000 but has since downsized to one maid, whom she can only afford to pay N15,000.

“On the average before, I used to pay N40,000 to N45,000, to share between my two maids,” Uchenna explained. “At that time, one of the maids took N25,000, and the younger maid took N20,000. But things have changed.”

Even paying her single maid N15,000 now strains her household finances.

“Even this N15,000, plus feeding, is beginning to wear on me,” she added. She also noted how rising utility costs have affected her household expenses: “Now everything is based on energy consumption. From the water pumped to the house, to the spinning fans in the rooms; it all consumes power. Especially now that we are buying electricity like recharge cards.”

As the cost of living increases, Uchenna is contemplating whether she can continue to afford any domestic help at all. “Though I have just one maid, the cost of living is taking a deduction of my own inflow, and has made me consider dropping her too.”

Domestic Workers: Underpaid and Overworked

The pressures aren’t limited to the employers alone. Domestic workers themselves are feeling the pinch. Blessing, a maid in Lagos, recently had her salary increased from N25,000 to N30,000 but laments that the raise has done little to improve her overall situation.

“Yes, they increased my salary, but by N5,000, from its previous N25,000, which is now N30,000, with accommodation. But it is without feeding expenses, I get my food myself,” she revealed.

Despite the salary increase, she still feels that the pay is not commensurate with the workload. “With all the work I do, it’s still not worth it. I’m considering leaving if something better comes up,” Blessing said.

Similarly, Hassan, another domestic worker, expressed dissatisfaction with both his salary and working conditions. “I have been working here for more than a year,” he shared. When asked about his job satisfaction, he said, “No, I’m not happy with the job. I’m just here until I find something better.”

Hassan explained how deductions further reduce his earnings. “At times the salary is not even complete. Last salary, they removed N10,000 from the N30,000 I am paid. It is not fair.” He reflects on earlier employment experiences, noting that those jobs were more favorable compared to his current situation.

Beyond the economic implications, there are also safety and trust concerns that further complicate the hiring of domestic help. Mrs. Chioma, a mother of four, has opted not to hire any maids due to fears about how they might treat her children.

“My number one reason for not having any maid here is because of the way they treat my kids,” she revealed. “For me, it is not about the money. Most times you bring these girls and try your best to take care of them, but at the end of the day, when you are not around, the way they will treat your kids has made my kids refuse another help in the house.”

The safety concerns have become a deciding factor for many families who once relied on domestic help, adding another layer of complexity to the decision-making process.

Decline in Domestic Help Services

Agencies that provide domestic workers are also grappling with the economic downturn. According to Mr. Christopher of Select Royal Maids, while demand remains steady, the costs of running such businesses have surged. “We have been trying to test the market because it has been difficult for us to maintain our operational cost,” Christopher explained. “We are trying our possible best not to chase our customers away. We are also trying to see how we can increase the cost in a way that it won’t be too overwhelming for the client.”

Christopher also noted that clients in affluent areas like Ikoyi or Victoria Island face a 50% increase in service fees compared to those in less affluent neighborhoods.

For instance, a maid in a high-end area might earn N80,000 per month, while the same position in a less affluent area like Iyana Ipaja might command only N50,000. “We have classes of billing. For example, clients that make requests from places like Ikoyi, Lekki, or Victoria Island, we increased our service fee by 50%.”

To cope with rising operational costs, Select Royal Maids has restructured its operations. “What we do is that we just try our best to be able to reduce cost, because cost is the issue,” Christopher said. This has included reducing IT and office expenses by employing in-house staff and cutting down the number of physical offices. “We had two offices before, but we shut down one and now operate virtually. That saves us the headache of paying rent.”

Christopher explained that the agency now operates on a pay-per-use model for office space. “Appointments are scheduled for physical visits, and if necessary, the client pays for the time spent. So that’s how we cut costs.”

A Changing Landscape for Domestic Help

The domestic help sector in Nigeria is undergoing a significant transformation driven by inflation, economic pressures, and safety concerns. For many families, the rising costs of hiring maids have led to difficult choices and adjustments.

The economic strain is pushing many households to reduce their reliance on domestic help, with some dropping maids entirely, while others are scaling back to the bare minimum.

At the same time, agencies are facing the challenge of balancing rising operational costs with the need to remain affordable for their clients. The decline in available help, coupled with safety concerns, is pushing families to reconsider their options in managing household chores.

As inflation and economic challenges persist, it remains to be seen how the dynamics of domestic work in Nigeria will evolve, but for now, both families and workers are caught in a difficult balancing act.