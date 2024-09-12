The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN), under the esteemed Chairmanship of Mr. Mohammed K. Ahmad, OON, is delighted to announce the 2024 Annual Corporate Governance Conference—the flagship event of the Society.

This year’s highly anticipated conference will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, in a hybrid format, with physical attendance at Victoria Island, Lagos, and virtual participation via live stream.

The theme for this year, “Corporate Survival and Sustainability: The New Face of Governance,” highlights the critical role of corporate governance in navigating today’s complex business landscape.

As organizations face increasing pressures from technological disruption, economic uncertainties, and evolving stakeholder expectations, this conference will delve into how strong governance practices are key to ensuring long-term resilience and sustainable growth.

The Annual Corporate Governance Conference serves as a premier platform for Board Directors, Investors, Regulators, and other key stakeholders to engage in thought-provoking discussions on emerging trends, best practices, and challenges in corporate governance. The event will also provide opportunities for networking and collaboration among members of the Society and the broader corporate community.

Distinguished Participants and Key Themes

This year’s conference has an impressive lineup of distinguished participants, including Board and C-suite executives from various sectors, regulatory authorities, heads of public sector agencies, and leading experts in governance. These thought leaders will address a range of topical issues through keynote speeches and interactive plenary sessions. Discussions will include:

Corporate Survival and Sustainability: The New Face of Governance

Strengthening Financial Oversight for Business Continuity

Enhancing Corporate Governance through Sustainability Reporting

Harnessing Disruptive Technology for Corporate Survival and Sustainability

With expert insights from both local and international speakers, attendees will gain valuable perspectives on how to build resilient, future-ready organizations by embedding robust governance frameworks.

Strategic Partnerships and Sponsorship

The success of this conference is further strengthened by the involvement of KPMG, a global leader in audit, tax, and advisory services, as the official Knowledge Partner. KPMG will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and depth of discussions during the sessions.

We are also proud to have the support of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Zenith Bank, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Kenna Partners, and JNCI as sponsors, contributing to the excellence of this year’s event.

Join Us

To be part of this prestigious event, register via the Society’s official website at https://corpgovnigeria.org/event/2024-annual-corporate-governance-conference.

For sponsorship, advertising opportunities, or other inquiries, please contact us at +234 803 763 8141 or via email at info@corpgovnigeria.org.

About SCGN

The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) is committed to promoting the highest standards of corporate governance in Nigeria. Through various programs, events, and research initiatives, the Society supports the development of governance excellence across sectors to foster sustainable economic growth and corporate integrity.