Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, today announced that its flagship remittance product, Send App by Flutterwave, has launched commercially in Malawi.

Customers can continue to use Send App to facilitate faster, easier, and more affordable cross-border money transfers into Malawi.

Send App offers all customer segments in the country the opportunity to receive money on both mobile apps and web devices. Customers benefit from favorable exchange rates, 24/7 in-app assistance, and a dedicated support team.

It also relies on the same highest global security standards Flutterwave uses for protecting the data and funds of the businesses it serves.

Building on the company’s recently acquired International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) license from the Reserve Bank of Malawi, this enhanced capacity makes it more convenient for Malawi residents and diasporan communities across the UK, US, and Europe to send money to any of the banks in the country through Send App.

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave commented, “At Flutterwave, we have always prided ourselves on our commitment to providing value where it is most needed. With Send App’s arrival and our knowledge of the crucial role remittances play in supporting the personal needs of individuals in Malawi, we are better positioned to support Malawians who want to receive money from the diaspora. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey of endless possibilities in Malawi, and we’ll continue innovating to make Send App available to as many people as possible who need it across the African continent.”

Adding to this, Lumbani Gondwe, Country Manager, Malawi said, “Send App was built to connect families, friends, and loved ones seamlessly no matter the distance. Malawi, the heart of Africa, is a great country that thrives on such connections. With complete bank coverage and other integrations such as expanding our delivery options to include Mobile Money and Cash Pickup being actively worked, we are ready to facilitate affordable, quick, secure and seamless international money transfers for Malawians home and abroad.” he added.

Relaunched in 2023 with expanded access to support transfers from the US and Canada, Send App has been fulfilling its mission of strengthening the bonds between Africans in the diaspora and their families and loved ones at home. By offering its comprehensive remittance service to cater to diverse customer needs in Malawi, Flutterwave continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for cross-border payment solutions in Africa and beyond.