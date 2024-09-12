The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched the 2024 Digital Nigeria Innovation Challenge, a competition aimed at using technology and innovation to address Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges.

With N11 million in cash prizes at stake, the competition invites participants to create digital solutions that could drive sustainable development across the country.

Announcing the initiative on Thursday, NITDA said the competition is designed to empower teams of innovators to develop digital maps highlighting critical infrastructure in Nigerian states. These maps will include essential facilities such as hospitals, schools, roads, and utilities, providing insights to foster development.

Eligibility criteria

NITDA said all participants must be Nigerian citizens with a valid means of identification (National ID, Voter’s Card, International Passport, or Driver’s License). Other criteria include:

Participants must be 18 years and above at the time of registration to ensure legal participation and commitment.

Teams must consist of 2 – 5 members, with a mix of technical and non-technical backgrounds, to encourage diverse problem-solving approaches.

Participants must join as part of a team; individual entries will not be accepted.

Each team must represent a specific Nigerian state. Participants should have a good. understanding of the state they represent – either through residency, work, or academic study.

According to NITDA, interested Nigerians can register here.

Using technology to solve infrastructure problem

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, Director of Corporate Affairs and External Relations at NITDA, stated that the competition commenced on September 11, 2024, and will run until October 23, 2024.

“The 2024 Innovation Challenge is more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity for Nigeria’s brightest minds to leverage technology in solving pressing infrastructure problems.

“This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, supporting economic growth, job creation, and innovation,” Umar said.

In line with NITDA’s mission to promote entrepreneurship and digital transformation, the competition will focus on building a digitally capable Nigeria.

Participants will work in teams to use digital tools and mapping techniques to document and analyze infrastructure needs. These maps are expected to highlight key development opportunities across Nigeria.

Phases of competition

According to Umar, the competition will take place in three phases: state, regional, and national levels.

Teams from all 36 states and the FCT will compete, with 37 teams advancing to the regional stage. Regional winners from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones will be selected to compete in the final round in Abuja.

“The regional champions will receive N1 million each, while the national winner will take home the grand prize of N5 million,” Umar added.

This initiative, she noted, will not only highlight critical infrastructure needs but also enhance skills in data science, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and storytelling among Nigerian youth and professionals. Furthermore, it will encourage collaboration, community engagement, and problem-solving across diverse groups.