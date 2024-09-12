Abdulrasheed Momoh, Executive Director of Operations at TRW Stockbrokers Ltd, discusses the effects of the recent fuel price increase on Nigeria’s investment landscape. The conversation explores how investors are reacting, particularly in the consumer goods and industrial sectors, where sales pressures are already evident.

As inflation rises and the naira remains under pressure, we examine how these economic challenges are shaping investor behaviour and which sectors on the NGX are most affected.

Could some sectors be finding ways to hedge against these difficulties?

Tune in for expert insights on how these developments could impact your investment strategies.