At a Nairametrics webinar that I delivered recently, we had an interesting conversation on how AI is not just a tool for productivity, but also a way to generate income.

The Nigerian tech landscape is buzzing with AI tools and platforms, but there’s a glaring disconnect between adoption and innovation.

Walk into any tech hub in Lagos or Abuja, and you’ll see developers and entrepreneurs with their laptops open, and multiple AI tabs running. ChatGPT, Midjourney, Copilot – the gang’s all there. But ask them how they’re leveraging these tools to create unique solutions or generate income, and you’ll often be met with blank stares.

It’s like we’ve become digital hoarders, collecting AI tools like Pokémon cards without really understanding their true power. We’re stuck in a cycle of consumption rather than creation. This isn’t just a Nigerian problem, but it’s particularly acute here given our economic challenges and the desperate need for innovation.

Take Emeka, a budding web developer whose laptop was a graveyard of half-finished projects and unused AI subscriptions. “I’m still figuring out how to use them properly,” he admitted sheepishly. This scenario plays out across the country.

The root of this problem goes deeper than just a lack of technical know-how. It’s a mindset issue. For too long, we’ve been conditioned to be consumers rather than producers. Our education system, our cultural norms, and even our political landscape often discourage the kind of radical thinking needed to truly innovate with AI.

This consumption-heavy approach is holding us back. While countries like Kenya and Rwanda are making strides in AI-driven agriculture and healthcare solutions, we’re still debating the ethics of ChatGPT in university essays. It’s time for a paradigm shift.

Why is this conversation crucial? Because Nigeria’s economic future depends on our ability to innovate, especially in the tech sector. The global AI market is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030, according to a 2023 report by Grand View Research. Nigeria can’t afford to be left behind, especially given our youth population and entrepreneurial spirit.

Moreover, in a country grappling with unemployment and underemployment, AI presents a unique opportunity. It’s not just about creating tech jobs – it’s about empowering individuals across various sectors to leverage AI for income generation. From farmers using predictive analytics to optimize crop yields to small business owners employing chatbots for customer service, the potential is vast.

So, how do we bridge this gap between AI consumption and income generation? It starts with a deep dive into Nigeria’s tech, political, and socioeconomic landscape.

Firstly, we need to overhaul our approach to tech education. It’s not enough to teach coding; we need to foster a problem-solving mindset. In Kano, a pilot program is integrating AI problem-solving into secondary school curricula. Students aren’t just learning about AI – they’re identifying local issues and brainstorming AI-driven solutions. This approach needs to be scaled nationwide.

Secondly, we must address the infrastructure challenges. Erratic power supply and expensive internet access are major hurdles. The government’s recent commitment to increase broadband penetration to 70% by 2025 is a step in the right direction, but we need more. Public-private partnerships could be key here. Imagine AI hubs in every state, powered by solar energy and high-speed internet, where entrepreneurs can access resources and mentorship.

Thirdly, we need to create a more supportive ecosystem for AI startups. The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has shown promise in supporting tech startups, but we need more targeted initiatives for AI. Tax incentives for AI companies, streamlined registration processes, and protection of intellectual property rights are crucial.

Moreover, we need to change the narrative around AI. It’s not just about replacing jobs – it’s about creating new ones. Media campaigns showcasing successful Nigerian AI entrepreneurs could inspire the next generation. Take Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, founder of Pearls Africa Foundation, who’s using AI to teach coding to girls from underserved communities. Her story needs to be amplified.

Lastly, we need to leverage our unique challenges as opportunities for AI innovation. Our healthcare system is overburdened? Let’s develop AI-powered diagnostic tools tailored for low-resource settings. Traffic in Lagos is a nightmare? AI-driven traffic management systems could be a game-changer.

In conclusion, the path from AI consumption to income generation in Nigeria is challenging but not impossible. It requires a multi-faceted approach involving education reform, infrastructure development, policy changes, and a shift in mindset. By taking these steps, we can position Nigeria as an AI powerhouse in Africa and beyond.

The future is AI-driven, and Nigeria has the potential to be at the forefront. It’s time we stop hoarding AI tools and start wielding them to shape our economic destiny. The next time you open that AI tab, ask yourself: “How can I use this to solve a uniquely Nigerian problem?” That’s where the real opportunity lies.

Note: This article was written by Truthful Ejovwoke Enakirerhi – 6X Founder l Tech Columnist