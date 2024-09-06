Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released new processing times for various immigration applications as of September 4th, 2024.

According to Immigration News Canada, processing times for business immigration, temporary residency, and permanent resident (PR) cards are updated weekly.

These updates are intended to provide applicants with a better estimate of the time required for their applications, and be properly informed toward managing their immigration processes.

Since May 2024, IRCC has issued monthly updates on average processing times for citizenship applications, family sponsorships, and economic immigration.

Temporary Residency Processing Times

Temporary residency processing times is reported to be updated weekly:

Visitor Visa varies by country, with significant changes including 76 days for India and 172 days for Nigeria.

Study Permit processing times is said to range from five weeks for India to 12 weeks for the United States.

Work Permit Outside Canada varies by country. According to reports presented:

India’s processing time is 26 weeks. Which increased by four weeks since August 27th and by six weeks since August 20th.

Nigeria’s processing time for work permits is now 14 weeks. This time has decreased by one week since August 27 but increased by one week since August 20th.

United States’s processing time is 16 weeks. This has increased by one week since August 27th.

Pakistan’s processing time is 9 weeks. This time has decreased by one week since August 27th and has been the same since August 20.

Philippines: The processing time is 10 weeks, this duration has increased by two weeks since August 27 and by three weeks since August 14th.

Processing Times for PR Cards and Citizenship

For Citizenship grants, it takes seven months to process. And this time has been the same since July 31, but is one month shorter than it was on June 3rd.

Citizenship certificate remains at three months to process; it remains consistent since June 3rd.

Renunciation of citizenship now takes 16 months to process. This time, as reported, has increased by three months since July 31st, when the processing time was shorter.

Citizenship records now takes between 11 and 13 months to process; a decrease by two months since July 31st, from its previous 13 to 15 months.

For citizenship applications, reports relay that the grant process now takes an average of seven months, a reduction of 1 month since June 3rd.

In terms of PR cards, the processing time for new cards is now 25 days, down from 28 days in late July. Reports maintain that renewals remain at 72 days.

Family Sponsorship Processing Times

Reports enlighten that family sponsorship processing times are updated each month, and depend on the number of applications and available resources. As of July 2024:

Spouse or Common-law Partner (Outside Canada, excluding Quebec): 10 months.

Spouse or Common-law Partner (from Quebec): 35 months.

Spouse or Common-law Partner (Inside Canada, excluding Quebec): 13 months.

Spouse or Common-law Partner (Inside Canada, Quebec): 27 months.

Parents or Grandparents: 24 months outside Quebec and 48 months within Quebec.

Economic Immigration Processing Times

Further reports provide that “Economic Immigration Processing Times are updated both monthly and weekly, depending on the program.”

For Express Entry, Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) each take 5 months, with no changes reported.

The Federal Skilled Trades Program remains unchanged since March 1st, 2023.

Non-Express Entry Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) takes 12 months; up by one month since July 31st.

While Quebec Skilled Workers processing time is nine months, and Quebec Business Class is 47 months.

For the most up-to-date information on processing times and individual cases, applicants should regularly check the IRCC website or consult with an immigration professional.