Huawei Technologies has expressed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s 3MTT program and NATEP in its digital transformation goals and says its DigiTruck initiative will complement the programmes.

This was disclosed during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Huawei Technologies’ Beijing Research Centre, on Tuesday on his recent trip to China where he discussed key initiatives aimed at enhancing digital literacy and talent development in Nigeria.

During the meeting with President Tinubu, Mr. Liang Hua, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Huawei, praised the President for identifying digital technology as a critical driver of economic growth stating,

“This is very encouraging for us. Huawei is fully prepared to offer its ICT expertise and become a reliable partner of the Nigerian government to support the country in achieving its policy objectives and furthering its digital, intelligent, and low-carbon development.”

‘’DigiTruck initiative will complement Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to train 3 million technical talents (3MTT) and equip the country’s young population with the skills necessary for present and future economic opportunities’’ he said.

DigiTruck

DigiTruck is a mobile ICT classroom initiative launched by Huawei Technologies to enhance digital literacy and provide ICT training in underserved communities.

It serves as a mobile educational resource to reach areas with limited access to technology and training opportunities. The DigiTruck is equipped with advanced technology, including computers, internet connectivity, and educational materials and resources tailored to various learning needs.

The initiative would be operating in 10 Nigerian states annually and aims to train at least 3,000 students each year.

Support to NATEP

Mr. Chris Lu, CEO of Huawei Nigeria, highlighted the company’s support for Nigeria’s National Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

“In the future, we hope to continuously develop the Network Operations Center (NOC) and expand its capacity so that it can meet the requirements of more African markets, thus facilitating more Nigerian technology talents in serving more overseas’ markets and helping to achieve the goal of NATEP.” , He said

During the tour of Huawei’s Research Centre, President Tinubu and his delegation were introduced to Huawei’s latest innovations in e-government, smart education, smart grid, and solar power.

These technologies have the potential to significantly enhance public services, digital governance, and Nigeria’s inclusive development agenda.

Additionally, Huawei announced plans to establish a joint PV test lab with Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to advance the country’s digital and low-carbon development goals.

What you should know

Huawei Technologies is a Chinese multinational technology company headquartered in Shenzhen, it’s one of the world’s leading providers of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

Majorly known for its innovative products and solutions, it offers a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, networking equipment, and cloud services.

Huawei has been a significant player in the country’s ICT industry for several years. The company has made substantial contributions to the development of Nigeria’s telecommunications infrastructure.