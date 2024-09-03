Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has lauded Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for advancing Nigeria’s economic independence through the successful commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery.

In a lengthy post shared on Tuesday via X, Otedola highlighted Dangote’s achievements and their significance for the country’s energy sector.

According to Otedola, the successful operation of the Dangote Refinery could lead to a decline in the relevance of local depots, which have traditionally relied on fuel imports to meet domestic demand.

“I am reminded of the time you revolutionized the cement industry in Nigeria. Ships that once brought in cement turned into rusting relics, scraps of a bygone era. Now, with your refinery in full swing, I foresee a similar fate for fuel imports.”

“The depot owners should take heed—it’s time to dismantle those depots and sell them as scraps while the market is still high. The world has changed, and those who do not adapt will be left behind, Otedola continued”

Latest reports from Nairametrics stated that the refinery is set to roll out its first shipment of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, today, Tuesday, September 3,

The refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, has successfully completed its testing phase and is now ready to introduce its products to the local market.

The successful commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery marks a significant milestone, not just for the Dangote Group but for Nigeria as a whole. Otedola highlighted the refinery’s potential to reduce the nation’s dependence on fuel imports, a move that could reshape the country’s economic trajectory.

Read an excerpt of the post on X here:

“You have not just built a refinery; you have liberated us from the chains of economic dependence that have held this nation back for far too long. The days of bowing to foreign powers for our fuel needs are over, thanks to your vision and determination.

“You have dealt a death blow to the so-called local cabals who have fattened themselves for years, feeding off our nation’s economic slavery. These cabals, who have grown rich by keeping Nigeria in a perpetual state of dependence, must now face the reality that their era of easy gains is coming to an end…..

What to know

Its completion has been a long-awaited development in Nigeria, a country that, despite being Africa’s largest oil producer, has faced chronic shortages of refined petroleum products due to inadequate refining capacity.

Reflecting on their shared history, Otedola recounted the days when he and Dangote formed the Blue Star Consortium, aiming to acquire stakes in the Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries. Despite setbacks and the cancellation of their stakes by the government at the time, Otedola noted Dangote’s relentless commitment to their vision of transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape. “You never gave up on the dream we shared,” Otedola wrote.

In his message, Otedola expressed his admiration and respect for Dangote and congratulated the entire team at Dangote Refinery for their dedication and hard work. “Aliko, you have my deepest admiration and respect.”

He suggested that those who do not adapt to the new realities of Nigeria’s energy sector may struggle to survive. The Dangote Refinery is expected to not only meet Nigeria’s domestic fuel demands but also position the country as a major exporter of refined petroleum products in Africa and beyond.

This development is anticipated to have far-reaching impacts on Nigeria’s economy, potentially reducing the need for fuel subsidies and improving foreign exchange reserves.