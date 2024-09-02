Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi will pay more than $250 million in fines following a fraud case brought against him and three of his companies by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The US federal court’s judgment marks a dramatic downfall for the once-prominent fintech executive, who made headlines last year with his ambitious attempt to acquire Sheffield United, a storied English football club.

Judge Jesse M. Furman of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York delivered the final judgment against Mmobuosi and his companies, including two Nasdaq-listed entities, Tingo Group and Agri-Fintech Holdings, as well as Tingo International Holdings. The court found that Mmobuosi and his firms had “failed to answer, plead, or otherwise defend” themselves in response to the civil complaint filed by the SEC last December.

The crux of the matter

The SEC’s complaint accused Mmobuosi of orchestrating a large-scale fraud by inflating the financial performance metrics of his companies to mislead investors worldwide. The commission alleged that Mmobuosi’s business empire, which claimed to operate in the fintech and agricultural technology sectors, was essentially a “fiction.”

The complaint further stated that the purported assets, revenues, expenses, customers, and suppliers of Mmobuosi’s companies were “virtually entirely fabricated.”

Tingo Group, a fintech entity under Mmobuosi’s control, had claimed a customer base exceeding nine million Nigerian farmers and touted a robust food processing operation. However, the SEC’s investigation revealed that these claims were grossly exaggerated.

In one striking example, Tingo Mobile, a subsidiary of Tingo Group, reported cash and cash equivalents of $461.7 million for 2022 in its Nigerian bank accounts.

The SEC, however, found the actual balance to be less than $50, underscoring the extent of the misrepresentation.

Hidenburg Research digs deep

The dubious practices of Mmobuosi’s companies attracted significant scrutiny last year when Hindenburg Research, a US-based short-seller, released a report that labelled Tingo Group as an “exceptionally obvious scam.”

The report caused Tingo’s stock price to plummet by more than 60 per cent on the day of its release and raised serious questions about the legitimacy of Mmobuosi’s operations.

The SEC’s charges against Mmobuosi and his companies were filed shortly after the agency suspended trading in the shares of Nasdaq-listed Tingo Group and Agri-Fintech Holdings. The SEC cited “questions and concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of publicly available information” as the basis for the trading suspension, further eroding investor confidence in the firms.

What to know

Mmobuosi’s rise to prominence and subsequent fall from grace have been swift. He gained international attention in early 2023 with his bid to purchase Sheffield United.

This club had been competing in the English Premier League but has since been relegated to the second tier of English football. The proposed acquisition, which never materialized, was part of Mmobuosi’s broader strategy to position himself as a global business leader.

The court’s ruling not only imposes significant financial penalties on Mmobuosi but also bars him from serving as a director of any public company, effectively ending his career in the corporate world.

This outcome serves as a stark reminder of the severe consequences of financial misconduct and the rigorous oversight exercised by regulatory bodies like the SEC in protecting investors and maintaining the integrity of capital markets.