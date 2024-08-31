Lagos and Ondo States recorded the highest motorcycle transportation fares in July 2024.

Lagos led with an average fare of N856.94, followed by Ondo at N707.83, both surpassing the national average of N483.33 for the month.

These statistics were obtained from the July 2024 Transport Fare Watch report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Other states with elevated fares included Taraba at N657.28, Imo at N655.56, Delta at N640.56, Yobe at N626.17, Cross River at N601.18, and Rivers at N599.22.

Nationally, the average fare of N483.33 in July 2024 reflected a 1.22% increase from June 2024’s figure of N477.49 but showed a significant 25.20% decrease compared to July 2023, when the average fare was N646.12.

On the other end of the spectrum, the states that recorded the least fares for motorcycle transportation were Bayelsa at N293.33, Anambra at N294.04, Edo at N315.27, Ekiti at N347.22, Katsina at N349.44, Sokoto at N356.16, Niger at N363.48, and Osun at N364.02.

These states had fares well below the national average, highlighting the regional disparities in transportation costs across the country.

More insight

The Transport Fare Watch report also offered a detailed examination of motorcycle transportation fares across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

In July 2024, the South West zone topped the list, with an average fare of N544.27. This figure represented a 0.57% increase from the N541.19 recorded in June 2024. However, when compared to July 2023, it marked a significant 23.35% decline from N710.04.

Following closely, the North East zone reported an average fare of N512.77, reflecting a 0.67% rise from the N509.35 recorded in June 2024. Year-on-year, the zone saw a substantial 27.89% decrease from the N711.12 recorded in July 2023.

The South South zone posted an average fare of N480.68 per motorcycle trip in July 2024, indicating a 2.16% increase over the N470.53 recorded in June 2024, but a 20.81% drop compared to the N607 recorded in July 2023.

The North Central zone ranked fourth, with an average motorcycle fare of N469.08 in July 2024, a 1.06% rise from N464.16 in June 2024, yet a sharp 32.25% decline from N692.34 in July 2023.

In the South East zone, the average fare was N464.25, up 1.76% from N456.20 in June 2024, but 31.75% lower than the N680.20 recorded in July 2023.

The North West zone recorded the lowest average fare for motorcycle transportation in July 2024 at N435.99, which marked a 1.37% increase from the N430.08 reported in June 2024 and a 12.56% decrease from N498.60 in July 2023.