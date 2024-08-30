Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis has reached alarming levels, transforming into a lucrative criminal enterprise that exploits the country’s security weaknesses and economic challenges.

From July 2023 to June 2024, a staggering 7,568 individuals were abducted in 1,130 incidents across Nigeria, highlighting the widespread nature of this menace.

This is according to the “Grim Reaping: Economics of Nigeria’s Kidnap Industry – A 2024 Update” report, published by SBM Intelligence.

During this period, kidnappers demanded a colossal sum of N10.99 billion (approximately $6.87 million) as ransom but received only N1.05 billion, which is about 9.5% of the amount demanded.

This discrepancy shows a critical shift in the victimology of kidnappers, who have become less discerning in selecting targets, possibly due to the deteriorating economic conditions in the country.

Kidnappings have not only become more frequent but also more lethal, with 1,056 people killed during these incidents, averaging one death per kidnapping attempt.

Despite the massive amounts requested, the actual payments have been significantly lower, with many victims’ families unable to meet the exorbitant demands.

The geography of Nigeria’s kidnapping epidemic reveals that the Northwest, particularly Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina, is the most affected region, with these states leading in the number of incidents, victims, and civilian deaths. The Southeast, however, recorded the highest ransom collection rate, with a notable 65% of ransoms demanded being paid.

Here are the top 10 states where Nigerians paid the most ransom to kidnappers between July 2023 to June 2024:

10. Kaduna

Kaduna State, known for its historic cities and diverse culture, has become a hotspot for kidnappings. Despite N1.52 billion being demanded, only N32.07 million was paid, which is a mere 2.1% of the total ransom demanded. The state’s ongoing security challenges are evident, with kidnappings frequently reported along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. In March, over 100 people were kidnapped in Kajuru-Station village and nearby Dogon Noma community of Kaduna State. Kaduna recorded 111 kidnapping incidents with 1,113 people abducted during the reviewed period.

9. Zamfara

Zamfara State, often in the news due to banditry, saw a total of N32.50 million paid out of the N437 million demanded by kidnappers. This represents 7.4% of the ransom demanded. The state has been grappling with insecurity for years, with abductions becoming a tragic norm. Recently, dozens of villagers were kidnapped in the Shinkafi and Maradun areas, highlighting the persistent danger in the region. Zamfara experienced the highest number of kidnapping incidents at 132, leading to the abduction of 1,639 people.

8. Borno

Borno State, the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency, saw N34.24 million paid to kidnappers, which is 29.5% of the N116.10 million demanded. The state’s ongoing conflict has made it a target for various criminal activities, including kidnapping. The abduction of several aid workers and the persistent threat to civilians in remote areas remain a major concern. Borno witnessed 63 kidnapping incidents, with 720 individuals kidnapped.

7. Imo

Imo State, located in southeastern Nigeria, surprisingly saw a ransom payment that exceeded the initial demand—N39 million was paid, although only N10 million was demanded. This means the ransom paid was 390% of what was initially demanded. The state has experienced a rise in insecurity, with kidnapping incidents frequently targeting prominent individuals. Imo had 15 reported kidnapping incidents, resulting in 30 people being abducted.

6. Ondo

Ondo State, known for its rich agricultural heritage, recorded a ransom payment of N52.55 million, which is 169.5% above the N31 million demanded. Kidnappings in the state have been on the rise, with recent reports highlighting the abduction of travelers along major highways. Ondo State recorded 15 kidnapping incidents, leading to the abduction of 67 individuals.

5. Nasarawa

Nasarawa State, located in central Nigeria, saw N55.50 million paid out of the N230 million demanded by kidnappers, amounting to 24.1% of the ransom demanded. The state has witnessed several high-profile kidnappings, which drew national attention. For instance, in June this year, about 30 travellers, including some students of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa were reportedly abducted by suspected kidnappers along the Abuja-Nasarawa Highway. Nasarawa saw 24 kidnapping incidents, with a total of 113 people abducted. The state’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has made it an attractive target for criminals.

4. Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State, famous for its oil wealth and cultural festivals, had N64 million paid in ransom, out of the N170 million demanded. This payment represents 37.6% of the total ransom demanded. The state, typically peaceful, has seen a rise in kidnapping incidents, particularly targeting wealthy individuals and expatriates. Akwa Ibom experienced 14 kidnapping incidents, with 12 individuals being abducted.

3. Rivers

Rivers State, the oil hub of Nigeria, recorded a ransom payment of N67.70 million, from a demand of N217.50 million. This represents 31.1% of the ransom demanded. The state’s wealth has unfortunately made it a prime target for kidnappers. Several cases, including the abduction of foreign nationals and local businessmen, have highlighted the ongoing security issues in the region. Rivers State reported 28 kidnapping incidents, leading to the abduction of 66 people.

2. FCT (Federal Capital Territory)

The Federal Capital Territory, housing Nigeria’s seat of power, saw N117.45 million paid in ransom, a small fraction—3.7%—of the N3,131 million demanded. Despite its status as the nation’s capital, the FCT has not been immune to the scourge of kidnappings. FCT recorded 70 kidnapping incidents, with 404 people being abducted.

1. Anambra

Anambra State tops the list, with a staggering N350.20 million paid out of the N400 million demanded by kidnappers, representing 87.6% of the ransom demanded. The state’s rising kidnapping cases have alarmed both residents and authorities. Anambra had 29 kidnapping incidents, resulting in 46 individuals being kidnapped.