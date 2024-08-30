The South West geopolitical zone recorded the highest intracity bus fares across the six geopolitical zones in July 2024, with an average fare of N976.70, surpassing the national average of N942.61.

This data comes from the Transport Fare Watch report for July 2024, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the NBS report, intracity bus fares in the South West zone in July saw a 1.60% month-on-month decline compared to the average fare of N992.62 in June and a significant 21.55% drop from the N1,245.04 recorded in July 2023.

The South-South zone followed closely with an average fare of N965.75 in July 2024, reflecting a 2.01% decrease from N985.55 in June and a 32.70% decline from July 2023.

The North East zone ranked third, with an average fare of N945.81 in July 2024, showing a 2.03% decline from the N965.38 recorded the previous month and a 28.62% year-on-year decrease.

The North West zone, with an average fare of N938.69, occupied the fourth position, indicating a 1.61% drop compared to June 2024 and a 30.62% year-on-year decline from the N1,352.89 recorded in July 2023.

The South East zone recorded the lowest intracity bus fares in July 2024, with an average of N901.26 per journey, while the North Central zone held the fifth spot, with average fares of N924.28.

More insights

The NBS Transport Fare Watch report for July 2024 provided a comprehensive overview of intracity bus journey fares across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, revealing significant variations in costs.

The state with the highest recorded intracity bus fare in July 2024 was Taraba, with an average fare of N1,457.28 per drop, followed by Ondo State with N1,200.94, and Imo State in third place with an average fare of N1,141.67.

Other states that recorded high intracity bus fares in July 2024 include Jigawa State, with an average of N1,130.56, Plateau State at N1,082.83, Zamfara at N1,078.89, Edo State at N1,070.22, Gombe at N1,061.92, Lagos State at N1,049.49, and Enugu State with an average fare of N1,040.56.

On the lower end of the spectrum, Adamawa State recorded the lowest average fare for intracity bus journeys in July 2024, at N500. This was followed by Abia State with N505.35, Sokoto State with N657.27, and Kano State with N795.

Other states with relatively low fares include Ebonyi at N818.56, Benue at N831.89, Bayelsa at N837.89, Borno at N841.96, and Nasarawa State with an average fare of N851.72.