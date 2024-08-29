The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has stated that the Abuja Industrial Park, currently under development by Zeberced Group, will generate 40,000 jobs and boost Nigeria’s economy once it becomes fully operational.

Wike made this remark during his visit to the site, situated in the Idu Industrial Zone, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The minister, visibly impressed by the progress at the park, assured that he would personally brief President Bola Tinubu on his observations.

Describing the project as extraordinary, Wike expressed confidence that it would enhance the nation’s economy and provide much-needed employment opportunities for the youth in the FCT.

“For what I envisage, the industrial park is going to create more than 40,000 direct employment. There is no government that will not support this kind of investment. Having gone round, I can attest to the fact that this is what we need to grow our economy.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’ve never seen this in the entire country. This is the first time I am seeing this.

“Some people have been conceptualising industrial parks, but from what I’m seeing here, this is to me a wonderland and we commend them,” he said.

Wike further commended the Zeberced Group for maintaining a high standard in the delivery of the project.

He particularly commended the company for branding all items being produced at the park, including polypropylene pipes, and sandwich insulation roofing sheets among others, as made in Nigeria.

“Once production is made, and it’s a good and quality production, people will buy, and outsiders will also buy.

“For us, it is quality, and we thank God that we have some companies that are committed to making sure that they produce in Nigeria,” Wike said.

The minister commended the company for its commitment to completing the project and for its decision to expand the access road to the park.

He assured the continued support of the FCT Administration to ensure that the road project was completed.

He expressed optimism that the road project, when completed, would accelerate the development of the Idu District.

The Minister assured of adequate security and called for further investments into local production.

Earlier, Kurt said that the park, which sits on 250 hectares of land, was being developed as a free zone, and currently features 208 workshops.

He equally said that the park was designed to support small and medium-scale industries, among others,

“The production of precast concrete, plastic and polypropylene pipes, as well as sandwich insulation roofing sheets among others, were already ongoing at the park.

“The project will significantly contribute to the growth and development of the nation’s economy,” he added.