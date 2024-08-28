Dr Faustine Engelbert Ndugulile has been nominated to succeed Dr Matshidiso Moeti as the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.

Who disclosed this in a statement, the decision was made following a vote by the African Member States during the Seventy-fourth session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

His nomination will be presented for a formal appointment at the 156th session of the WHO Executive Board scheduled for February 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr Ndugulile expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him, stating, “I’m truly honoured and humbled to be elected to the position of WHO Regional Director for Africa. I thank Member States for the trust shown in me. I promise to work with you, and I believe that together we can build a healthier Africa.”

The African Member States voted to nominate Dr Ndugulile, who emerged as the preferred candidate among others. Competing candidates included:

Dr. Boureima Hama Sambo from Niger

Dr. Ibrahima Socé Fall from Senegal

Dr. Richard Mihigo from Rwanda

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Dr Ndugulile on his nomination and acknowledged the campaigns of the other candidates.

“Dr Ndugulile has earned the confidence and trust of the Member States of the region. This is a great privilege and a very great responsibility,” Dr Tedros remarked.

Dr Moeti, who has served as the WHO Regional Director for Africa for the past ten years, congratulated Dr Ndugulile on his nomination.

About Dr Ndugulile

Dr. Faustine Ndugulile is a Tanzanian medical doctor with a robust background in Public Health and Medical Microbiology, has carved out a distinguished career that spans both the healthcare and technology sectors.

His early work saw him take on critical roles, such as the Assistant Director of Diagnostic Services at Tanzania’s Ministry of Health and a resident advisor for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in South Africa.

Ndugulile ventured into politics, where he served as the Deputy Minister for Health in Tanzania. He was appointed in December 2020 as the inaugural Minister of the newly formed Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Currently, Dr. Ndugulile plays a vital role in shaping health policy in Tanzania and beyond. He holds the position of Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Health and HIV in Tanzania and serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Advisory Group on Health.