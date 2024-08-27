The Ministry of Youth Development is developing a new training program similar to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for graduates of the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

This announcement was made by the Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Olawande Wisdom, during the opening of the BEMORE OYO 2024 Summer Bootcamp in Ibadan yesterday.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Wisdom stated that the ministry plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to implement various training reforms, including a program akin to the NYSC for NCE graduates.

He highlighted that while NYSC serves university graduates, there has been no equivalent for NCE holders and other similar qualifications. “The major priority of the ministry is citizenship and training, and we are bringing them back. We have NYSC for those who finished from universities, but what of those who finished from NCE and others?” He said.

Reason For Scheme

The new scheme aims to offer local training options, eliminating the need for travel to other states.

Reports provided relays that Wisdom emphasized the importance of addressing social issues and acknowledged the positive impact of organizations such as the Boys’ Brigade and Girl Guides in diverting youth from negative influences.

He noted that the ministry’s focus is on enhancing citizenship and training, with the goal of reinstating these values through the proposed program.

He also praised the founder of the BEMORE Empowered Girls Foundation, Dr. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who was also present, for her contributions to the development of girls and for elevating standards.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, upon her address, clarified that the BEMORE initiative is not at all funded by the Ondo State Government, and that it is aimed at nurturing future female leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

She stressed the importance of including women and girls in development efforts, citing her own experiences as motivation for the initiative. “We cannot achieve development if we leave 50% of our population, made up of women and girls,” Anyanwu-Akereodolu said.

Youths Encouraged To Participate

Another attendee, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Odu’a Investments, Mr. Abdulrahman Yinusa, encouraged participants to make the most of the training opportunities provided; commending the event’s organizers and mentors for their commitment to advancing girls through technological education.

Further reports reveal that the event included a training session by the Red Cross Society on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), followed by the launch of a book titled “The History of BEMORE, A Historical Voyage” by Esther Michael.