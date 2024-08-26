In this episode, I look into the recent announcement by the US Federal Reserve and its potential impact on the exchange rate between the Naira and the Dollar. I break down what the Fed’s decision means for Nigeria’s economy, how it might influence inflation, and what Nigerians can expect, in terms of forex rates in the coming months.
This analysis includes expert opinions, historical context, and actionable insights for individuals and businesses, on how to navigate these economic shifts.
Monetarists’ Lessons for Nigeria: Time for the Central Bank to Get Ahead
By Mahmud Aminu Hanga
August 26, 2024
The tide has suddenly turned on the economic consensus, not just in the United States but globally, including in Nigeria. The Federal Reserve’s recent stance, despite clear signals pointing towards a recession, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of a reactive rather than proactive monetary policy. This lesson is particularly relevant to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which finds itself at a critical juncture amid rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and a weakening naira.
– The Shift in Global Economic Expectations:
In the U.S., expectations for a soft landing have given way to concerns about a looming recession. A series of disappointing data—from higher unemployment claims to weak manufacturing indexes—triggered a selloff in U.S. equity markets. According to the Sahm rule, the U.S. is in the early months of a recession, with the three-month moving average unemployment rate more than 0.5 percentage points higher than its trough over the preceding 12 months.
Despite this, the Federal Reserve has maintained its course, keeping the federal funds rate steady at 5.25% to 5.5%. The Fed’s data-dependent approach, while understandable, means it is always a step behind. Changes in monetary policy, especially in a complex economy, act with a long lag, often resulting in delayed responses to emerging economic threats. To get ahead of the curve, the central bank should base its decisions on the Quantity Theory of Money, a model that provides reliable predictions about the course of the economy and inflation over the coming years.
– Lessons for Nigeria:
The situation in the U.S. offers critical insights for Nigeria. The CBN, like the Federal Reserve, must avoid the pitfalls of a purely data-dependent approach. In an economy as dynamic and diverse as Nigeria’s, with its heavy reliance on oil revenues, a large informal sector, and significant external vulnerabilities, waiting for adverse data before taking action can be disastrous.
Nigeria’s money supply (M3) surged to nearly N100 trillion in May 2024, reflecting a staggering 78% year-on-year growth from N55.69 trillion in May 2023. This expansion occurred despite the CBN’s tightening efforts aimed at controlling inflation. The increase was driven primarily by a rise in net domestic assets, which jumped by 23% from N68.25 trillion in April 2024 to N83.9 trillion in May 2024. However, net foreign assets saw a significant decline during the same period.
This expansion in the money supply, while potentially boosting economic activity by increasing access to credit, also poses significant risks. If the growth in money supply is not matched by corresponding increases in productivity, it can fuel inflation, eroding the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians. The CBN must be cautious, as the consequences of unchecked inflation can be severe, particularly for the country’s lower-income households.
– The Risk of Recession:
For Nigeria, the risk is real. Contractions in money supply, if not carefully managed, have historically led to recessions. The CBN must learn from the U.S. experience, where monetary policy lags have exacerbated economic challenges. By focusing on controlling money supply growth and making forward-looking decisions, the CBN can stabilize the economy and mitigate inflation risks.
Nigeria’s unique economic challenges require a tailored approach. The CBN must not only focus on inflation targeting but also consider the broader economic implications of its monetary policy decisions. By adopting a proactive stance based on the Quantity Theory of Money, the CBN can ensure economic stability and avoid the kinds of recessions that have plagued other economies when central banks failed to act in time.
– Conclusion:
The CBN has a critical role to play in navigating Nigeria through its current economic challenges. By taking lessons from global monetary economists and avoiding a reactive approach, the CBN can get ahead of the curve. Managing the money supply with precision will be key to ensuring economic stability and growth in the long run, protecting Nigeria from the kinds of recessions that have followed periods of monetary mismanagement in other parts of the world.
In these turbulent times, the CBN must rise to the occasion, leveraging the tools at its disposal to steer Nigeria towards a more stable and prosperous future.
Mahmud Aminu Hanga
August 26, 2024