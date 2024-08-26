SME Scale Up, a leading initiative aimed at empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, recently partnered with First Bank Nigeria to host a two-day workshop designed to ignite organic business growth and help SMEs reach their maximum potential.

The workshop, held on August 23rd and 24th, was headlined by Ziad Maalouf, the Managing Director Seven-Up Bottling Company, the Visioner of SME Scale Up; Oyeyimika Adeboye, the MD of Mondelez; and Seleem Adegunwa, the MD of Rite Foods. These industry leaders shared their invaluable insights and experiences with a captivated audience of SME owners.

The event, aptly titled “From Seedling to Sequoia,” was a unique and dynamic experience featuring insightful lectures, interactive discussions, and practical business simulations. Participants were immersed in a stimulating learning environment, gaining valuable knowledge and skills to enhance their entrepreneurial journeys in a cosy environment.

One of the standout features of the workshop was the deployment of customized business simulations tailored to various topics, including leadership, networking, commercial acumen, and cash management. These simulations provided participants with hands-on experience and allowed them to apply the lessons learned in real-world scenarios.

Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director of Mondelez West Africa, in her session highlighted the importance of leadership skills in sustaining growth and development for SMEs whilst Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director of Rite Foods, shared the mindset behind the Ritefood innovation story, highlighting SMEs need to thrive in today’s evolving business landscape harping on the fact that the excellence is a choice that SME owners must embrace.

The SME Scale Up initiative, envisioned by the MD, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Ziad Maalouf, aims to enable Nigerian SME owners to scale up their businesses and contribute to the country’s economic growth. By sharing time-tested entrepreneurial lessons and providing support, the initiative which seeks to create one million jobs in Nigeria by 2035 is being supported by Seven-Up Bottling Company, Rite Foods, Mondelez, First Bank and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The workshop was a resounding success, with participants expressing immense gratitude for the valuable insights and practical guidance they received. Aniakor Leonard, a participant, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I just want to appreciate the organisers for an impactful workshop on all of us. I never attended such an inspiring, challenging, and educative program.”

Mosunmola of the Menopause Support Initiative also expressed her appreciation, stating, “A very big thank you to the organizers for this timely initiative. You have changed my mindset. I don’t have to remain small.”

The partnership between SME Scale Up and First Bank Nigeria marks a significant step towards empowering Nigerian SMEs and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. By providing access to knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities, the initiative is helping SMEs realize their full potential and contribute to Naija’s economic development.

Other industry captains present at the workshop include Head of Wholesale Business, Firstbank Nigeria, Bolatito Akiboye; GM Business Optimization, Intelligence and Tech. Dominion Izedonmi and National Head of Sales, Emeka Anowai and Segun Ogunleye. GM Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company.