The government of Enugu State has announced the commencement of pension arrears payments to 7,109 verified retirees from the local government sector.

This move is part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to address outstanding financial obligations inherited from previous governments.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Chidiebere Onyia, made the announcement in Enugu on Sunday.

He highlighted that the payments align with Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to clearing the backlog of pensions and gratuities owed to retired public servants, News Agency of Nigeria stated.

According to Professor Onyia, the state has already disbursed payments to over 7,000 local government pensioners.

This action follows the governor’s approval of the Local Government Pensioners Biometric Verification Committee’s recommendations.

The committee’s work has been critical in verifying the accurate number of eligible retirees, ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries receive payments.

“The Mbah administration is committed to alleviating poverty and enhancing the economic well-being of our citizens,” Onyia stated.

“By settling these outstanding pensions, we aim to improve the living standards of our people, increase their purchasing power, and foster sustainable economic growth in Enugu State.”

What to know

In July alone, nearly half a billion naira was paid out to local government pensioners, including 989 new retirees who were not previously included in the pension scheme.

These individuals retired between April 2022 and April 2024, highlighting the government’s commitment to updating and maintaining accurate pension records.

However, Professor Onyia expressed concern over the extent of fraud that has plagued the pension system in the past.

He revealed that, as of April 2024, the state had been disbursing pensions to 8,760 local government retirees, far exceeding the verified number of 7,109.

This discrepancy has prompted a thorough review of the pension system to eliminate irregularities and ensure that payments are made solely to legitimate retirees.

Reaffirming the state government’s dedication to clearing all pension arrears, Professor Onyia detailed that the payment strategy adopted by the administration aims to systematically reduce the backlog within a set timeframe.

This structured approach is designed to ensure that retirees receive their due benefits promptly and transparently.

“Our administration is steadfast in its support for our senior citizens, particularly those who have served the state diligently,” Onyia added.

“We are committed to phasing out all arrears inherited from past administrations. Our pension reforms include robust institutional policies aimed at preventing corruption and ensuring that the system remains transparent, accountable, and efficient.”

The digitization of the pension system is a key component of these reforms, ensuring that all transactions are traceable and that the process remains transparent.

The Enugu State Government’s efforts represent a significant step toward establishing a more equitable and reliable pension system, which will ultimately contribute to the state’s overall economic stability.