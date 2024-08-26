Collaborative for Frontier Finance (CFF), an Inclusive Finance Company headquartered in Kenya, is delighted to announce the appointment of Chinwe Egwim as the Chief Economist and Director of Research and Impact Lab.

CFF is renowned for its multi-stakeholder approach to increasing access to capital for small and growing businesses (SGBs) in emerging markets across Africa and the MENA region.

Chinwe Egwim brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role at CFF.

With an impressive background in economic research and strategic analysis, she is poised to drive transformative initiatives that address the “missing middle” financing gap, which is crucial for achieving a sustainable business finance ecosystem across these regions.

Her leadership will be pivotal in guiding CFF’s research and impact efforts, particularly in adopting 2X gender lens investing for specific impact research projects.

CFF is dedicated to supporting and enabling local capital providers to accelerate financing solutions in frontier markets. By working with diverse stakeholders including fund managers, funders, and field builders, CFF aims to set a common action agenda for SGB finance, test and scale promising financing models, and facilitate the flow of capital to the SGB market.

Chinwe’s appointment underscores CFF’s commitment to fostering economic growth and development through impactful research and innovative financial solutions. In her critical decision-making role as an executive of CFF, she will co-design and launch initiatives that address complex SGB financing challenges, ensuring that CFF continues to lead the way in creating inclusive financial ecosystems.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chinwe Egwim to the CFF team,” said DREW VON GLAHN, Executive Director. “Her extensive knowledge and strategic insights will be invaluable as we work together to accelerate financing solutions for small and growing businesses, ultimately driving economic growth and development in frontier markets.”

Chinwe Egwim expressed her enthusiasm for joining CFF, stating, “I am excited to be part of an organization that is making significant impact on the financial landscape in emerging markets. I look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders to develop and implement innovative solutions that will bridge the financing gap.