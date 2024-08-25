The Nigerian government has declared that all degree certificates issued by Cotonou University in Benin Republic from 2017 onward are invalid.

This announcement was made by Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

“By and large, we can’t have in our midst people who procure fake certificates and compete with our students who graduated from our universities and polytechnics through their sweat,” the minister expressed.

“Some spent four, five, six, or more years going out to compete with people who procure certificates right here without going abroad.”

In addition to this move, the government has authorized the dismissal of employees who hold counterfeit degrees from Benin and Togo. This action, as reported, follows a recent federal executive council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

Reason for Action

The decision is also influenced by the ongoing issues related to Nigerians obtaining degrees from neighboring countries.

This follows as unveiled, the Federal Government Council’s (FEC) decision to implement recommendations involving various ministries and agencies, including the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Immigration.

Mamman highlighted that some Nigerians have acquired fake degrees from institutions that are not officially recognized.

According to NYSC data, indications reveal that approximately 21,684 individuals possess fraudulent certificates from Benin Republic, issued between 2019 and 2023, while around 1,105 have fake degrees from Togo.

The Minister explained that only a few universities in Benin and Togo are officially accredited, and that degrees from unapproved institutions, especially those offering courses solely in English, are deemed invalid.

“Togo is about 1,105,” He revealed. “How did that happen? They simply attend schools, which are not recognized in those countries.”

He further provided that in the case of Togo, there are three universities that are officially approved and licensed to offer degrees. And in Benin, about five of them.

“So anyone who didn’t attend these universities is parading a fake certificates,” Mamman said.

What To Know

The Federal Government has instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to issue a circular to employers, both public and private, to identify individuals with degrees from these unrecognized institutions.

And the Head of Service has been tasked with removing such individuals from public service.

This policy decision is part of broader efforts to ensure the authenticity of academic qualifications in Nigeria.