The Australian government has implemented stricter visa regulations to manage the quality of international students and address visa misuse.

According to TravelBiz, international student enrollment in Australia has increased, with more students choosing Australian universities.

Research from International Education Data shows that, as of April 2024, there have been 780,104 international student enrollments, a 16 per cent rise from the same period in 2019.

Recent changes to visa rules

TravelBiz reports that the Australian government has revised its student visa regulations to better manage the flow of international students.

These changes aim to improve the student experience but also introduce stricter requirements.

One major change is the increase in English proficiency standards. Australia has raised the English language requirements for student visa applicants to ensure they can fully engage in their education and daily life.

Previously, lower minimum scores were acceptable on tests like IELTS, TOEFL, or PTE. The new requirement demands higher minimum scores, reflecting a stronger command of English.

This change is intended to help students better integrate into the academic environment but may pose challenges for non-native English speakers.

Financial requirements

The Australian government has tightened financial proof requirements to ensure international students have sufficient funds for their stay.

Previously, lower proof of financial stability covering living expenses and tuition was required. The new requirement demands an increase in proof of funds, including living costs, tuition, and travel expenses.

Australia has also introduced policies to block non-genuine students from entering the country. These new measures are designed to protect the integrity of the student visa system.

In addition, visa application fees have increased. The new fee is AUD 1,600, up from around AUD 630. Reports from Enjoy Your Travel indicate that an Australian visitor visa application cost AUD 140 (about 51,000 Naira) last year.

Furthermore, temporary graduate visas are now limited to graduates aged 35 and under. The two-year extension for temporary graduate visas has been removed, and the introduction of the Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) criteria requires detailed personal statements and evidence of intent to return home.

New regulations also include stricter compliance requirements and regular audits for educational institutions. There is increased support for high-need areas, with new incentives such as scholarships, reduced fees, and expedited visa processing for fields like health and education.

What you should know

To navigate these new regulations, students should apply early to manage document requirements and potential issues.

They must also provide evidence of financial stability to cover study and living costs and improve their English proficiency by taking recognized tests.

Australia remains a key destination for international students, and understanding these changes can help students achieve their academic goals in Australia’s education system.