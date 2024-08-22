In an effort to achieve a deforestation-free supply chain, the consortium of Johnvents Cocoa and Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji) organised comprehensive training sessions for its Licensed Buying Agents (LBAs) across four key locations: Akure, Ile-Oluji, Akwa Ibom, and Ikom.

The training serves as a cornerstone of Johnvents Group’s broader strategy to create a deforestation-free cocoa supply chain. As the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) deadline looms, Johnvents group through two of its subsidiaries Johnvents Cocoa and Premium Cocoa Product (Ile-Oluji) is committed to ensuring its operations align with the highest sustainability standards.

Speaking at the training, Johnvents managing director, Caroline Omotosho, mentioned, “This training initiative is more than just compliance; it is a cornerstone of our broader strategy to create a sustainable and deforestation-free cocoa supply chain. By proactively educating our Licensed Buying Agents (LBAs), we are empowering them with the knowledge to adopt best practices that align with global sustainability standards.

In line with our commitment to transparency and accountability, Johnvents Group is also investing in advanced digital traceability systems. These systems will allow us to monitor every step of the cocoa supply chain from farm to factory, ensuring that the cocoa we source is not only deforestation-free but also ethically produced. This initiative underscores our dedication to meeting the requirements of the EUDR and exceeding the expectations of our global customers”.

According to Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji) Limited managing director, Bamikole Sunday, “At Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji) Limited , we believe that sustainability is a shared responsibility. By providing our suppliers and farmers with the necessary training and resources, we are laying the groundwork for a cocoa sector that is both profitable and environmentally responsible for future generations.

Beyond training, we’re also working closely with farmers to implement sustainable agricultural practices. By providing them with technical assistance and access to markets, Johnvents Group is empowering farmers to increase their yields, protect the environment, and improve their economic well-being”.