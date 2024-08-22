Hamster Kombat, the biggest play to earn Telegram Web 3 game and its long-awaited airdrop, is threatened by internal conflict between the project investors and the development team.

Hamster Kombat with a self-acclaimed userbase of over 250 million players is touted to be on its way to delivering the biggest airdrop in crypto history.

However, this much-awaited Airdrop hangs on the strings following a recent conflict between the project’s investors and the Hamster Kombat development team.

Hamster Kombat Vs AD.RU

The Hamster Kombat development team and a company named AD.RU have been at loggerheads as regards the company’s return on investment and percentage share of the Hamster Kombat project.

The company is one of the key investors in the Hamster Kombat project and they are accusing the Hamster team of not keeping to their side of the deal and meeting financial requirements.

Anton Gorshkov, the CEO of AD.RU claims his company invested over $600,000 in Hamster Kombat and helped facilitate an additional $1 million in funding.

Ad.RU expects to receive 25% of the project shares as its Return on Investment (ROI). However, the Hamster Kombat team is denying any involvement with AD.RU.

Eduard Gurinovich, the project manager at Hamster Kombat doubled down on this assertion leading to a spat between the two parties.

AD.RU is currently considering legal actions against Hamster Kombat.

Hamster Kombat’s Airdrop very uncertain

The above development has added to other chains of issues affecting the long-awaited biggest airdrop in Crypto history. The internal conflict directly affects the distribution of Hamster tokens scheduled earlier for this month.

Another issue affecting the Airdrop is the technical limitations of the Open Network (TON). A combination of these two issues means that the Hamster Kombat airdrop will likely be postponed.

The above developments have also affected the price of Hamster Tokens in the Pre-market trading. The price for Hamster Tokens has dropped by more than 50% from its peak, falling from $0.26 to about $0.169 on OKX and $0.187 on Bybit.

The continuous delay of the Hamster Airdrop has not sat well with its massive community with more voices rising against the project and its delayed Airdrops.

Nigerians are heavily invested in the Hamster Kombat project as the Web 3 community in the country awaits another airdrop that would match the antecedents set by Notcoin.

What to Know

Hamster Kombat is a Web 3 game that falls under the category of play-to-earn Web 3 games hosted on Telegram. The game allows its players to act as a CEO running an Exchange.

If Hamster Kombat successfully pulls off its airdrop, it will be the largest airdrop in crypto history due to the size of its user base.