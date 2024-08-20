Sundry Foods Limited, a powerhouse in the Nigerian food services industry, is celebrating two decades of remarkable growth and service excellence.

Established in 2004 as a modest bakery in Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria, the company has expanded into a multi-billion-naira enterprise, earning a prominent position in the market with over 200 outlets, and 4,000 staff across 16 states in Nigeria.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Investor Confidence at an All-Time High

Sundry Foods’ commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, the company received the prestigious A-(NG) and A2 (NG) Issuer ratings from Global Credit Ratings (GCR), a testament to its strong financial standing and reliable management.

Further solidifying its position, Sundry Foods earned an A-rating from Agusto & Co in 2024. This accolade reflects the company’s robust profitability, solid cash flow, and strategic business expansion. Investors are taking note of Sundry Foods’ disciplined approach to growth, driven by a stable and experienced management team led by CEO Mr. Ebele Enunwa.

The company’s impressive financial performance is evidenced by its remarkable annual growth rate of 79.43% since 2004, culminating in a revenue of N43.6 billion in 2023. With over N140 billion generated in revenue over the last two decades, Sundry Foods is not just expanding its footprint but also proving its long-term value to shareholders.

Sundry Foods’s Awards and recognitions include:

1.⁠ ⁠Winner, Talent Development initiative – 2022 HR Oscars Award by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM)

2.⁠ ⁠Winner, The Adoption of Technology: Digital HR/SMAC Technology initiative – 2022 HR Oscars Award by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM)

3.⁠ ⁠Winner, Best Performance Management Initiative – 2019 HR Best Practice Awards by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM)

4.⁠ ⁠2018 Best Contributing Employer Award – by Industrial Training Fund, Port Harcourt Area.

Pioneering the Future of Food Services in Nigeria

As Sundry Foods looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to build a world-class organization that delivers exceptional value to its stakeholders.

With a workforce of over 4,000 employees, Sundry Foods is currently one of Nigeria’s largest employers of skilled and semi-skilled labor. The company’s expansion across Nigeria is not just a business strategy but a commitment to creating job opportunities and contributing to the nation’s economy.

In the competitive landscape of Nigerian food services, Sundry Foods is setting the standard for excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. As it celebrates 20 years of success, the company is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.

Celebrating 20 Years of Service Excellence

To celebrate this amazing journey, Sundry Foods hosted a spectacular Gala Night at the Civic Center in Lagos. The event was a star-studded affair with music, dance, comedy, and more. Long-serving staff were honored, and there were plenty of fun activities to keep the party going. It was a night to remember for all who attended, and a perfect way to celebrate 20 years of delicious success.