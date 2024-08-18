The Lagos State Government has announced the return of its free medical outreach, ‘Alaafia Eko’, set to commence on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

The outreach, which will take place at 12 designated centres across the six health districts, aims to provide healthcare services to over 50,000 residents.

Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, confirmed the resumption of the outreach during a news conference this weekend.

She emphasized that the programme had been temporarily halted due to a cholera outbreak, which has since been contained.

“We have finalized preparations to resume the ‘Alaafia Eko’ medical outreach on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 12 centres across our six health districts. This outreach, which should have resumed earlier, was temporarily put on hold due to the cholera outbreak, which has now been successfully contained,” she stated.

The designated centres for the medical outreach are as follows:

Health District I:

Ikotun-Igando LCDA Secretariat, Ikotun Bus-Stop

Meiran Motor Park, opposite Meiran PHC, No. 1 Meiran Rd, Meiran Bus Stop, Lagos

Health District II:

Igbogbo-Bayeku LCDA, Mikkson Onas Hall, after Stadium, Bola Hammed Road, Igbogbo

Ikorodu North LCDA, Farm Settlement Community Primary School, Odogunyan

Health District III:

Ikoyi Obalende LCDA, Old School of Nursing, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

Eredo LCDA, Eredo Local Council Development Area Secretariat, Eredo

Health District IV:

Apapa LGA, Marian Academy, 144 Gaskiya Road, Badia, Apapa-Iganmu

Surulere LGA, Surulere LG Secretariat, 24, Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere

Health District V:

Oriade LCDA Secretariat, Alhaji Baruwa Street, Satellite Town

Layeni PHC Compound, 246, Ojo Road, Ajegunle

Health District VI:

Isolo LCDA, Ansarudeen Primary School, Ile-Ibadan Bus Stop, Mushin Road, Isolo

Odi-Olowo LCDA, Ajenifuja Primary School No. 2, Ajenifuja Street, Mushin

Services to be rendered

Dr. Ogunyemi encouraged residents to take advantage of the initiative by visiting the centres from 9 am to receive free basic medical care. The services offered include:

Blood sugar and blood pressure checks

Treatment of minor ailments

Free medications

HIV counselling and testing

Health insurance registration

Eye checks and eyeglasses

Health talks and counselling

Additionally, residents can register for the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card, a smart card issued to registered residents of Lagos State at the venues free of charge.

Backstory

Alaafia Eko is a free medical outreach program initiated by the Lagos State Government. It was launched in response to challenges brought about by the removal of fuel subsidies.

The first phase of ‘Alaafia Eko’, was held on May 30, 2024, which saw thousands of residents receive comprehensive medical check-ups, treatments, medications, and health insurance packages

This ‘Alaafia Eko’ program is part of the broader ‘Eko Cares’ initiative, it encompasses a range of programs designed to alleviate the economic burden on Lagos residents.

‘Eko Cares’ programs include:

Food subsidies: Essential food items for vulnerable households.

Transportation support: 25% fare reduction on government-owned transportation platforms.

Ounje Eko Sunday markets: 25% discount on food items at designated markets.

Wage increase for civil servants: N35,000 wage award for civil servants at levels 1 to 14.

Support for women entrepreneurs: N50,000 grants to 15,000 women across the state.

Free delivery for expectant women: Free delivery services in government hospitals.