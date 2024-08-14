Selflessness and Altruism. Those were the words that initially came to mind when I first saw Casava Insurance’s latest ad campaign in a national daily.

And then, in the space of two weeks, I kept seeing more such adverts by Casava in different national newspapers. “Get Whoever,” the advert said, listing and promoting the different Nigerian insurance companies. “You’ve worked hard, ensure you enjoy life,” it said, encouraging Nigerians to get insurance.

Following a brief moment of reflection on the ad’s brilliant messaging, I concluded that it just might be the game-changer needed to break long-standing barriers in the Nigerian insurance industry.

After over six decades of operations in the country, the insurance industry has posted positive financial reports in recent years. Yet, it is common knowledge that operators still haven’t tapped into the immense opportunities the Nigerian market presents. With insurance penetration still one of Africa’s lowest, at below 1%, Nigerians’ skepticism towards insurance endures still. These challenges may have paved the way for Casava’s innovative campaign to make a significant impact.

By focusing on the benefits of insurance and promoting the industry as a whole rather than individual brands, Casava’s campaign tackles this issue head-on, emphasizing that getting insured matters most, regardless of the provider. This approach requires courage and, most importantly, selflessness, especially in this challenging market.

Hence, I wasn’t surprised to see Casava’s CEO, Bode Pedro, post on Instagram confessing that he “wasn’t sure it would work.”

“Attaining your aspirations requires immense hard work. Getting insurance, no matter how small or who the insurer is, is a true act of self-love, ensuring you and those you love enjoy the fruits of your labour,” he added. He then restated Casava’s commitment to advocating for insurance, acknowledging the contributions of all insurance companies.

With this move and their post on social media, Casava has made its message clear: “The essence of our ad is that irrespective of who your insurer is or how much the policy costs, insurance will give you and thousands of Nigerians a shot at a life of ease and protection. So, take our advice. Get whoever, and let them take care of you.”

This approach is powerful because it takes the people’s side. It essentially says, “This is not about us but about you getting the life that you deserve.” If other industry players adopt the same approach and fulfill their coverage obligations, then the industry might soon experience its most significant shift this century, a shift that promises a brighter and more secure future for all.

About The Writer

Abraham Adegoke is a trained journalist with a BSc and MSc in Media and Communications. As an adjunct lecturer with a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry, Abraham enjoys writing about topical issues related to leadership, technology, and communications.