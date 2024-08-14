At the heart of the SmartEco2024 conference, Motobills is setting the stage for the future in economy management of bill payment in Nigeria.

Hosted by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) from August 12th to 14th, 2024, this event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to explore and strategize on the theme “Technological Solutions for Smart Economy.”

Motobills, an emerging powerhouse in Nigeria’s bill payment space curved from the stables of Sujimoto Group, proudly participated in this significant event, with their executive team representing the first of its kind approach to solving everyday bill challenges through advanced technology to simplify payment processes, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.

The conference offered a prime opportunity for them to highlight their groundbreaking technologies and engage with key industry stakeholders.

Showcasing Innovation

Motobills took center stage, demonstrating how their platform is revolutionizing bill payments by offering the cheapest airtime data and billing options. Each payment is accompanied with unlimited cashbacks and massive discounts. Attendees were particularly interested in our unique offerings, such as easy utility bills payments, discount deals on flights and hotel, quick movie ticket purchase, cashback rewards, and subscription payments with scheduling features.

Co-Sponsorship and Recognition

As a co-sponsor of the event, Motobills was more than just an event—it was a convergence of ideas, technology, and ambition. It reaffirmed Motobills’ mission to provide bespoke bill payment product offerings and unparalleled customer service that will exceed the expectations of all user types.

As they continue to build on the momentum from SmartEco2024, we believe they are excited to integrate the insights gained into our ongoing projects which will be launching soon.

To join the moving train on this groundbreaking bill payment innovations join Motobills Waitlist to be amongst the first 100 people to get notified when we launch, most importantly win up to 1 million naira worth of airtime and more.

Keep up with everything Motobills by following them on social media, be ready to download the Motobills app at launch.

For Motobills, we’re on Instagram @Motobills, “X” @motobillsng, Facebook Motobills, and TikTok @Motobills, LinkedIn @Motobills