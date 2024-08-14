“As our world becomes increasingly interconnected, managing daily responsibilities while staying connected with loved ones can be challenging.”

”This insight inspired me to create Zira—a company dedicated to simplifying life and bridging the gaps modern living creates,” says Muyiwa Femi-Pearse, Founder/CEO of Zira.

For millions of Nigerians and other Africans living abroad, staying connected to home while managing daily responsibilities can be daunting.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Zira is here to change that.

Designed specifically for the African diaspora, Zira offers a suite of services that bring you closer to home and simplify your life no matter where you are.

Your Needs, Our Priority, From Anywhere in the World!

Living far from home shouldn’t mean losing touch with your roots or struggling with everyday tasks. Zira was created with this in mind, addressing the unique challenges diasporans face. Our four key service pillars—Task Management, Product Sourcing, Real Estate, and Zira Moov—are designed to make your life easier and keep you connected to what matters most.

Zira Task Management: Life doesn’t have to be complicated. With Zira, you can delegate your event planning, project management, and other tasks to our expert team. We ensure that everything is handled with precision and care, so you can focus on what’s important. Plus, our gifting service allows you to send thoughtful presents to loved ones, making sure you’re part of every special moment, even from afar.

Zira Product Sourcing: Need to include the taste of home or the feel of traditional Nigerian outfits? Zira sources authentic foodstuffs, beautiful fabrics, stylish footwear, and other items from Nigeria, delivering them directly to your doorstep. Enjoy the rich culture and quality of Nigeria no matter where you are in the world.

Zira Real Estate: Finding a home in Nigeria can be challenging, but with Zira, it’s a breeze. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, rent, or manage properties, we connect you with trusted landowners and landlords, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience. Your dream home in Nigeria is just a step away from Zira.

Zira Moov: Planning a trip back to Nigeria? Let Zira take care of all the details. We provide comprehensive visa support, work permit facilitation, luxury car rentals, and even private jet charters. With Zira Moov, your travel is not just convenient but also luxurious.

“At Zira, we understand the unique needs of the diaspora community. Our mission is to help you maintain your cultural connections, manage your responsibilities back home, and enjoy a seamless experience,” says Muyiwa Femi-Pearse.

“Discover more about our offerings at https://www.sendzira.com and let us make your life easier today.”