The New Zealand Government has announced a 90% increase in student visa fees for Nigerians and citizens from non-Pacific countries.

This change will take effect from October 1, 2024.

This is according to information on the New Zealand immigration website.

Detailed visa fee changes

The student visa fees which are currently NZD395 ($238) will increase to NZD 750 ($452) from October 1.

In New Zealand, visa application is categorised into three, Band A which refers to residents of New Zealand reapplying for the visa, Band B which refers to citizens from Pacific Nations, and Band C which refers to people from other parts of the world, like Nigeria.

Student visa: Previously, Band A student visa applications cost NZD 375, while Band B student visa applications cost NZD 315, and Band C’s cost NZD 395

The revision in visa fees have also affected post study work visas, which previously cost NZD 700 ($422) for Nigerians and other citizens of the world. Post-study work visas for those in Band C have now increased by about 139% to NZD 1,670, which is about $1,006.

For other related updates on work visas, the preceding fee of band A which stood at NZD860, has recently seen an update to NZD1,630, signifying a 90% increase. Band B which stood at NZD650 now registers for NZD1,630.

Entrepreneur work visa housed a fee of NZD3920, but its current fee registers at a NZD

For Band C visa applications, the previous visa application fee for skilled residence registered at NZD2,480 ($1,494), but with the recent changes, the present figure stands at $2,880 ($1,735), signifying a 16% increase.

What you should know

This change will affect nearly all visa categories as the government seeks to align the charges with the actual costs of processing visa applications.

According to Indian Travel Times reports, New Zealand, despite the fee increases, will maintain subsidized visa fees for applicants from Pacific countries. This policy aims to support regional neighbours amidst the fee hikes.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford stated on the platform that, even with the new fees, New Zealand’s visa costs will remain competitive when compared to those of Australia and the United Kingdom.

Key changes include an increase in student visa fees. For applicants from regions classified as Band C—primarily outside the Pacific—the fee will rise from NZD 300 to NZD 485. Conversely, the fee for post-study work visas will decrease from NZD 490 to NZD 320. However, the immigration levy for post-study work visas will increase significantly from NZD 210 to NZD 1350. The levy for student visas will also rise, from NZD 95 to NZD 265.

The Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), which is the main temporary work visa in New Zealand, will see its fee reduced from NZD 540 to NZD 480. However, the immigration levy for this visa will increase substantially, from NZD 210 to NZD 1060. This visa is designed to prioritise New Zealanders for jobs while allowing employers to hire skilled migrants when there are genuine labour shortages.

In addition to these fee changes, the government has introduced updates to the AEWV scheme. These updates include new requirements aimed at regulating the employment of migrant workers. One significant change is the introduction of an English language requirement for migrants applying for low-skilled roles under ANZSCO (Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations) levels 4 and 5. There will also be new minimum skill and work experience thresholds for most AEWV roles.

For positions at ANZSCO levels 4 and 5, employers will now be required to engage with Work and Income, New Zealand’s welfare agency, before receiving approval to hire migrants. This step is intended to ensure that local workers are prioritised and that the hiring of migrants is necessary. Additionally, the maximum continuous stay for most roles at these levels will be reduced from five years to three years.

These changes reflect the government’s effort to manage visa processing costs more effectively while implementing stricter controls on the employment of migrant workers.