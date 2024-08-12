Caverton Marine Limited, a leading Nigerian provider of marine logistics services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with ExploMar (Suzhou) Energy Technology Co. Ltd. of China.

This partnership marks a significant step towards sustainable transportation in Nigeria, as Caverton Marine integrates electric outboard engines from ExploMar into the recently launched passenger ferries aptly named OMIBUS.

The OMIBUS, built by Caverton Marine in its facilities in Lagos, Nigeria, were recently commissioned by the Lagos State government, and are set to revolutionize water transportation in the region.

By equipping these ferries with ExploMar’s advanced electric outboard systems, Caverton Marine is not only enhancing the operational efficiency of its fleet but also contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and environmental impact.

In addition, Caverton Marine, in collaboration with the Lagos State government, successfully launched a pilot programme for the OMIBUS two weeks ago (July 29th) to ascertain operating expenses. One of the key takeaways from this pilot programme is the significant impact of the removal of the fuel subsidy on operations and, ultimately, the cost of a ferry ticket. This underscores the urgent need to explore alternative cheaper and cleaner forms of propulsion for the ferries.

This collaboration between Caverton Marine and ExploMar underscores a commitment to sustainable innovation. The electric outboard engines from ExploMar will significantly reduce the environmental footprint of the ferries, promoting cleaner waterways and air quality in Lagos. ExploMar’s state-of-the-art electric outboard systems are designed for high performance and reliability. These engines will improve the operational efficiency of the ferries, offering quieter and more cost-effective alternatives to traditional fossil fuel engines.

Commenting on the partnership, Bode Makanjuola, CEO of Group Caverton Offshore Support Group, stated, “This agreement with ExploMar represents a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable maritime operations. By leveraging ExploMar’s cutting-edge technology, we are setting new standards for passenger ferry services in Nigeria and demonstrating our commitment to a greener future. This initiative not only supports environmental goals but also aligns with Caverton Marine’s mission to empower local industries. The electrification of our marine vessels showcases the potential for homegrown solutions to address global challenges.”

ExploMar’s CEO, Alex Dong, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Caverton Marine on this groundbreaking project. The ferries equipped with our electric outboard systems will serve as a model for sustainable marine transport, not just in Nigeria but across Africa. The partnership was born out of our proactive engagement, recognizing the need for innovative solutions in Nigeria and across Africa. This collaboration promises to deliver substantial benefits, including reduced operational costs, enhanced passenger experience, and a positive environmental impact.”

Caverton Marine Limited is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group, providing marine logistics services to local and international oil and gas companies in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. Established in 1999, Caverton Marine has grown to become one of the largest and most reliable offshore support logistics companies, known for its commitment to innovation and quality.

About ExploMar (Suzhou) Energy Technology Co. Ltd

ExploMar, established in 2021, is a visionary ecological company that is leading the charge in electrifying water mobility. Through our inclusive use of sustainable energy and cutting-edge information technology, we create powerful powertrain systems that enable users to enjoy a thrilling, intelligent, and eco-friendly experience on the water.