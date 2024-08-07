President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of seven Nigerians to head strategic agencies and programs under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the president’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale on August 6, 2024, via his Facebook page.

According to the statement, the agencies are expected to facilitate the needed relief to Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programs.

The appointments

The appointments come as a United Nations (UN) report discloses that an estimated 7.9 million people need urgent humanitarian assistance in parts of Nigeria, projecting that 4.8 million people will face hunger by mid-2024 if the situation is not addressed.

Here are the appointments:

Dr. Badamasi Lawal — Chief Executive Officer, National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Dr. Lawal holds a doctorate degree in education and previously served as a commissioner in Katsina State.

Ms. Funmilola Olotu — Programme Manager, National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office

Ms. Olotu holds a master’s degree in business administration and served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on state lotteries.

Ms. Aishat Alubankudi — Programme Manager, Grant for Vulnerable Groups

Ms. Alubankudi holds a bachelor’s degree in community development with expertise in risk assessment and financial management.

Princess Aderemi Adebowale — Programme Manager, Home Grown School Feeding

Princess Adebowale holds a doctorate degree. She is the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Civic Engagement and previously served as a local government chairperson.

Mr. Abdullahi Alhassan Imam — Programme Manager, National Cash Transfer Office

Mr. Imam holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and has served as chief accountant at Northern Dairies Ltd and as a bank manager.

Mr. Ayuba Gufwan — Executive Secretary, National Commission for People with Disabilities

Mr. Gufwan holds an LLB and is the executive director of the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre, Jos.

Ms. Lami Binta Adamu Bello — Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons

Ms. Binta holds a master’s degree in public administration and has served as the Secretary-General of ALGON, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The President urged the new heads of these agencies and programs to discharge the functions of their offices with utmost integrity and diligence.

He noted that the appointments are aimed at ensuring that Nigerians, especially vulnerable groups, are the exclusive and direct beneficiaries of his administration’s reconfigured welfare programs.