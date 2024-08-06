The forex turnover on the FMDQ, where the exchange rate trades officially, closed at a turnover of just $61.9 million, the lowest since January 2024.

This is also the second-lowest daily average turnover this year, second only to the $59.6 million recorded on January 8, 2024, which is the lowest this year.

The month of January saw a remarkably low forex turnover as the central bank struggled to find a strategy to restore confidence in the country’s forex policy.

However, since then, the forex market has been stable despite more than 40% depreciation so far this year.

What the data is saying

According to data from the FMDQ, the exchange rate closed trading on Tuesday at N1,601/$1, a slight appreciation from the N1,617/$1 reported on Monday.

The intra-day highs and lows for the week also recorded N1,623 and N1,560, respectively, suggesting further weakening on the high end of trades.

However, the market turnover of just $61.9 million fell from the $77 million reported a day earlier.

Incidentally, the $77 million reported on Monday was also the lowest since January, suggesting that the forex market might be experiencing a squeeze.

One trader informed Nairametrics that this could be a result of the “end hunger” protest that has engulfed most parts of the country, affecting businesses.

Another source suggests this could also be due to the massive stock market sell-offs reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the parallel market where the exchange rate is sold unofficially, trades were quoting around N1605/$1, in line with the official rates.

Nigeria’s external reserve also $36.8 billion as of August 5, 2024.

This is a developing story….