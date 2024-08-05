The House of Representatives has dissolved the ad-hoc Joint Committee on Downstream and Midstream that was probing the activities of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) regarding the importation of adulterated petrol and the non-availability of crude oil to local refineries.

Rep. Akin Rotimi, spokesperson for the House, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He mentioned that the dissolved committee would be replaced by a newly constituted ad-hoc committee with the same mandate.

This new committee will continue the investigation into the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other critical energy security issues.

Rotimi explained that the dissolution aims to ensure the efficacy and independence of the investigation.

The statement reads, “The Leadership of the House of Representatives has resolved to dissolve the current ad-hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee.”

“Initially tasked with investigating the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other critical energy security issues, this committee will be succeeded by a newly constituted ad-hoc committee with the same mandate.”

“To ensure the efficacy and independence of this investigation, the new committee will consist of honourable members selected for their expertise, competence, and integrity.

“The House remains committed to addressing these vital issues and ensuring thorough oversight. Further details on the new committee’s operations will be provided in due course.”

The spokesperson stated that the new committee would be composed of members chosen for their expertise, competence, and integrity.

Rotimi emphasized that the House remains committed to addressing these critical issues and ensuring thorough oversight.

Backstory

On July 3rd, 118 members under the banner “1 AGENDA” placed an advertorial in three national dailies, allegedly aimed at protecting the NNPCL during the now-aborted probe panel. However, some lawmakers whose names appeared in the advertorial have distanced themselves from it.

The ad-hoc committee, led by Ikenga Ugochinyere, Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Downstream, had been calling for the dismissal of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. In contrast, another group of 50 lawmakers has called for his retention.

Led by Billy Osawaru from Edo State, these lawmakers argued that calling for Kyari’s dismissal during an ongoing investigation contradicts parliamentary culture.