Lagos residents turned out in large numbers to protest what they describe as “bad governance,” with demonstrations taking place at Ojota, Ikeja Underbridge and Lekki despite stern warnings from government officials and a heavy police presence, particularly at the Lekki Tollgate.

Today, Thursday marks the start of a planned 10-day nationwide protest, with actions occurring across the country.

The protest tagged #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria, gained virality through online campaigns and sparked concern among authorities, who feared a repeat of recent violent protests in Kenya that forced the government there to backtrack on new taxes.

While major roads, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, were largely deserted earlier in the day, Ojota became the epicentre of the Lagos protests.

The government had designated Ojota as the official protest site, prompting many demonstrators to walk from Ikeja Underbridge to the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota.

Among the protesters was Shehu Atiku Abubakar, the son of the former Vice President, adding a high-profile presence to the movement.

Reports from social media platforms, such as X, indicate that the police have been actively discouraging protests in other parts of Lagos, including Badagry, where officers reportedly told demonstrators to relocate to Ojota or face consequences.

One user shared their experience, stating, “We were peacefully protesting in Badagry when the police interrupted us, demanding we go to Ojota if we want to protest. They also threatened to deal with us if we refused to leave.”

We were peacefully protesting in Badagry when the police interrupted us, they asked us to go to ojota if we want to protest. They also threaten to deal with us if refuse to leave

In a dramatic turn, a protester was seen undressing as a symbolic act to draw attention to the dire situation many Nigerians face. The protest at Ojota has also seen confrontations between demonstrators and counter-protesters, leading to tense scenes as both sides clash over the future direction of the country.

The impact of the protests is being felt across Lagos, with many shops shuttered in anticipation of unrest. Traders who managed to open their stalls reported little to no foot traffic, reflecting the widespread disruption caused by the ongoing demonstrations.

Reactions

@Dajupa

“Moments ago, I had to drive a barrage of police tear gas white flames & sounds of gunshots being fired into the air as police try to chase away protesters at the Lekki toll gate. Protesters head counts were not even up to 30 but the police unnecessarily had to show force. Sad.”

"Moments ago, I had to drive a barrage of police tear gas white flames & sounds of gunshots being fired into the air as police try to chase away protesters at the Lekki toll gate. Protesters head counts were not even up to 30 but the police unnecessarily had to show force. Sad."

You were all happy expecting the worst of the protest in Lagos. But thanks to the patriotic Lagosians and all the South Westerners that stood their ground, both adults and young, Clergies, Imams, traditionalists and Rulers stood up against protest. You all keep quiet over there!

You were all happy expecting the worst of the protest in Lagos. But thanks to the patriotic Lagosians and all the South Westerners that stood their ground, both adults and young, Clergies, Imams, traditionalists and Rulers stood up against protest. You all keep quiet over there!

@BobChigar

Protest reports from Lagos show that Lagosians have learnt lessons from the Endsars saga and are getting mature to express their displeasures through protest. I hope that the Northerners will learn their lessons at the end of this protest”

Recent protest reports from Lagos indicate that residents have drawn valuable lessons from the EndSARS saga and are now more adept at expressing their grievances through peaceful protests, demonstrating a growing level of maturity in their civic engagement.

The protest demonstrators stated that they would reconvene by 7am on Friday, August 2, 2024.