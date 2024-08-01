The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has elevated 87 lawyers in Nigeria to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), including Ekele Iheanacho, a counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed in a press release on August 1, 2024, by the Secretary of the LPPC, Hajia Hajo Sarki Bello.

The LPPC is the sole body that appoints lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria while preserving the integrity of the legal profession.

Exhibition of Excellence

According to the statement, the elevations took place under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honorable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at its 164th Plenary session held on Thursday.

“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,” the statement partly reads.

The meeting considered five different petitions written against some of the applicants but dismissed them for lacking merit.

“The swearing-in ceremony of the 87 successful applicants is scheduled to take place on Monday, the 30th day of September 2024,” the statement partly reads.

More insights

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank is equivalent to the rank of King’s Counsel in the United Kingdom.

It is usually conferred on legal practitioners in Nigeria who have practiced with excellence for at least ten years.

Among other things, a SAN stands a greater chance of being appointed as a judge.

Prior to their elevations, the general public was invited by the LPPC to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence of the listed applicants.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the publication of the names of the shortlisted applicants is not an indication of their success in the process,” the LPPC had stated.

Below are the newly elevated lawyers:

Lateef Karim, Esq. Godwin Ike, Esq. Johnson Odionu, Esq. Nnodim Duru, Esq. Innocent Ovbagbedia, Esq. Soronnadi Njoku, Esq. Adamu Abubakar, Esq. Charles Musa, Esq. Udochi Iheanacho, Esq. David Onietan, Esq. Elele Casmir, Esq. Josiah Nduka, Esq. Godwin Obeta, Esq. Habeeb Ilavbare, Esq. Moses Obafemi, Esq. Mathew Esonanjor, Esq. Baba Dalah, Esq. Babatunde Sodipo, Esq. Mustapha Abubakar, Esq. Emmanuel Esene, Esq. Henry Bello, Esq. Boniface Moore, Esq. Clement Ezika, Esq. Omokayode Dada, Esq. Edwin Anikwem, Esq. Roy Nwaeze, Esq. Olumide Olugbenga, Esq. Monday Ubani, Esq. Ayoola Ajayi, Esq. Paul Obi, Esq. Olasupo Ati-John, Esq. Cole Ololade, Esq. Charles Adeogun-Phillips, Esq. Okechukwu Ajunwa, Esq. Jacob Ifere, Esq. Emmanuel Adekile, Esq. Christopher Okeke, Esq. Oluronke Adeyemi, Esq. Oluwole Olawale Afolabi, Esq. Toboukebide Kekemeke, Esq. Akinbamigbe Adesomoju, Esq. Victor Owarienomare Odjemu, Esq. Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune, Esq. Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, Esq. Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim, Esq. Stanley Chidozie Imo, Esq. Charles Oladipo Titiloye, Esq. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Esq. Kingsley Chuku, Esq. Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi, Esq. Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi, Esq. Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir, Esq. Idowu Omotunde Benson, Esq. Kolawole James Olowookere, Esq. Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam, Esq. Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan, Esq. Omosanya Atilola Popoola, Esq. Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide, Esq. Emonye Oga Adekwu, Esq. Aderemi Oguntoye, Esq. Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun, Esq. Abdul Adamu, Esq. Theodore Ezeobi, Esq. Rilwan Umar, Esq. Chienye Okafor, Esq. Kaka Lawan, Esq. Abba Muhammed, Esq. Wendy Kuku, Esq. Ekele Iheanacho, Esq. Okechukwu Edeze, Esq. Akinyemi Olujinmi, Esq. Gyang Yaya Zi, Esq. Idris Abubakar, Esq. George Ibrahim, Esq. Boonyameen Lawal, Esq. Terkaa Aondo, Esq. Tochukwu Tochukwu, Esq. Uchenna Njoku, Esq. Paul Daudu, Esq. Chukwudi Enebeli, Esq. Yusuf Ogunrinde, Esq. Tobechukwu Nweke, Esq. Ademola Abimbola, Esq. Yunus Abdulsalam, Esq. Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo, Esq. Chukwuemeka Nnawuchi, Esq.

Prof. Ganiyu Oke