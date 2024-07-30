Tech giant, Google, has selected five Nigerian startups to be part of cohort 8 of Google for Startups Accelerator.

This year’s cohort consists of 10 tech startups from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa, all using AI to solve significant challenges across various sectors, including fintech, climate, health, and other services.

Emerging from competitive applications opened to all African startups in April this year, Nigeria dominates this cohort accounting for 50% of the 10 slots.

According to Google, the 10 startups were selected from nearly 1,000 applications, highlighting the remarkable talent and creativity in the African tech ecosystem.

The startups selected from Nigeria include:

CDIAL A I, is a startup that is transforming multilingual communication across Africa with the power of artificial and collective intelligence;

Earthbond , which is lighting up homes and businesses across Africa with affordable, reliable energy solutions, bolstered by carbon accounting and development finance;

MyAIFactchecker , which equips users with an AI-powered tool to combat misinformation and promote informed decision-making through fact-checking;

NextCounsel , a Nigerian startup that is supercharging lawyer productivity with an AI-powered tool for contract management, solicitor engagement, and compliance; and

Rana Energy provides clean, reliable energy solutions to SMEs and communities through a data-driven ecosystem.

Other African startups selected

The other startups selected include Fixxr, a South African company that is putting car owners and businesses in the driver’s seat with transparent and convenient on-location vehicle maintenance and repair services;

Lifesten Health from Rwanda, is a health and wellness through cutting-edge screening and incentive-based programs focused on physical, mental, and nutritional health.

Nakili, a Kenyan startup that is bringing salons, barbershops, and spas into the digital age with a mobile-based app for streamlined management and enhanced customer experiences;

Nobuk Africa, also from Kenya, is simplifying financial management for groups and collectives across Africa with a seamless platform for collecting funds, reconciling payments, and generating reports; and

Triply, another Kenyan startup that is building Africa’s travel operating system, connecting travellers with seamless booking experiences and travel businesses with powerful management tools.

Future of African Innovation

Commenting on the selection, the Head of Startups Programs for Google in Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome the 8th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program. These startups represent the future of African innovation, harnessing the power of technology to solve real-world problems and uplift their communities. We are committed to supporting these founders by providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed and scale their solutions.”

He noted that from July 29th to September 20th, 2024, the ten startups would participate in a structured program designed to support their growth.

“They will receive direct access to the expertise of Google mentors and seasoned entrepreneurs who have navigated the startup path.

“They will engage in technical workshops to refine their products, hone their business strategies, and strengthen their leadership skills. The program will also prepare them to secure follow-on funding from Google’s global network of investors,” he said.

What you should know

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries.

According to the company, these startups have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs, showcasing the program’s substantial impact on the African tech landscape.

This year’s cohort places a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, highlighting the growing importance of advanced technologies in addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges.