President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Muntaqa Umar Sadiq as the National Coordinator of the Sector-wide Coordinating Office-Programme Management Unit (SCO-PMU) for the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

The appointment was officially announced by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President, in a press release from the State House in Abuja.

This announcement follows President Tinubu’s approval of the establishment of the SCO-PMU, domiciled in the Office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

According to the press release, this unit is aimed at ensuring efficient, transparent, and accountable management of external grants mobilized for the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

The profile of Dr. Umar Sadiq

Dr. Umar Sadiq brings over 17 years of experience spanning public health, impact investing, investment banking, and energy and climate financing.

His career includes roles such as Head of the Performance Management and Delivery Unit at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, CEO of the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, Head of the Nigeria Energy Transition Office, and Private Sector Engagement Adviser at the World Bank.

Academically, Dr. Umar Sadiq is currently pursuing a doctorate in public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

He holds an M.Phil in Bioscience Enterprise from the University of Cambridge and a medical science/MBBS degree from Imperial College, London.

The management unit

The SCO-PMU, which will report to a Steering Committee/Ministerial Oversight Committee chaired by the Health Minister, will also include members such as the Minister of State, the Permanent Secretary, and representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and relevant development partners.

This new unit will act as the secretariat and delivery unit for the NHSRII and will be headed by a national coordinator.

The functions of the SCO-PMU encompass programme management, monitoring and evaluation, engagement and supervision of Independent Verification Agents (IVAs) for NHSRII programmes, and fiduciary management, among others.

What you should know

The Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) was launched on December 12, 2023, following the adoption of the sector-wide policy by the National Council on Health in November 2023.

The NHSRII aims to transform the country’s health outcomes and human capital by saving lives, reducing physical and financial pain, and ensuring the overall health of all Nigerians.

To date, the initiative has mobilized $2.2 billion in external financing, thanks to financial commitments from various development partners.

This significant funding is expected to catalyze the implementation of the NHSRII, driving improvements in healthcare delivery across Nigeria.