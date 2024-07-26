Dangote Cement Plc, the most capitalized stock on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), recorded a 9.99% decline on the NGX today, resulting in a N1.12 trillion loss in its market value.

The massive decline was responsible for the NGX posting a 1.94% decline, as the All-Share Index closed at 98,201.49 points, its lowest since May 27.

The drubbing of Dangote Cement’s stock in the NGX is the latest in a series of events that have pitted the industrialists against the Nigerian government.

This is a developing story…