The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has stated that the construction of the multi-billion naira official residence of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an error in judgment by the executive and legislative arms of government.

The head of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, disclosed this on Thursday at the 17th-anniversary annual lecture event of the association in Abuja, attended by Nairametrics.

The event, which drew government officials, legislators, and academia, was themed: “ANY NEXUS BETWEEN POLITICAL LEADERSHIP & HUMAN RIGHTS?”

VP Residence amid widespread poverty

Onwubiko emphasized that political officeholders must appreciate the constitutional demand on them to use their offices to promote programs and initiatives that protect the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

According to him, the clearest implication of the absence of good governance in Nigeria is the current widespread insecurity, instability, and joblessness in the country.

He stressed that considering the prevalent economic situation, relevant government stakeholders should not have allowed projects like the VP residence.

He seized the moment to appeal to the government, especially to President Bola Tinubu, to drastically cut down on the cost of governance and channel resources to the well-being of the masses.

What he said,

“It is an intolerable error of judgment that the government embarked on such white elephant projects as the completion of a multi-billion naira mansion for the vice president, at a time when over 133 million households are experiencing multidimensional poverty.”

“Why build such a massive mansion for the vice president when the country is among the poverty capitals of the world?

“When you reduce the cost of governance, it becomes easier to take care of the citizens.”

He urged the National Assembly not to approve any federal government moves aimed at creating new agencies, emphasizing the urgent need to downsize government institutions.

More insights

The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), assured the audience that the Federal Ministry of Justice will ensure that legal and institutional frameworks support governance, security, and prosperity while upholding human rights.

“We are committed to promoting policies and practices that strike this delicate balance, ensuring that the rights of all Nigerians are protected even as we strive to maintain national security.

“In ensuring access to justice and protection of human rights, the Federal Ministry of Justice has a designated Department of Citizens’ Rights where all complaints can be lodged and adequately addressed,” he added.

Backstory

Eight months ago, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, announced that the abandoned construction of the official residence of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would be completed by Julius Berger before May 29, 2024.

Wike revealed that Julius Berger had requested a review of the contract sum from N7 billion to N15 billion due to the hike in the cost of materials.

The minister reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to completing the project, stating that he had secured the approval of President and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Mr. Shehu Ahmed, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), who was part of the inspection team, revealed that the project, as captured in the Abuja Master Plan, was awarded in 2010.

The National Assembly also approved an FCTA request for an additional N15 billion to construct the building, bringing the total cost to N21 billion.

In June this year, Vice President Kashim Shettima commissioned the project on behalf of Tinubu, describing it as the federal government’s decision to complete inherited projects from past administrations.