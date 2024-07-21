Nigeria boasts a population of approximately 200 million with about 70% of the population under 30, and 42% under the age of 15.

Despite this, the correlation between investment in human capital and the country’s economic growth and development has not yielded substantial results.

This is partly due to unemployment, poverty, and insecurity. Of course, this social and economic situation makes migration attractive to young people.

However, a recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers highlights Nigeria’s significant Brain Capital advantage, with a large youthful population averaging 19 years old.

This demographic stands in contrast to the ageing populations observed in countries such as Germany, Japan, Italy, and the United States, where it’s projected that the worldwide working-age population will experience a 10% decline by 2060.

Nigeria has already demonstrated prowess across various service sectors, including entertainment and sports, showcasing talent capable of competing and excelling in the global market.

At the forefront of this dynamic industry are core professionals adept at identifying and nurturing talent, building experience and boosting portfolios to compete not only locally but on the international job market.

In the tradition of Nairametrics, we spotlight some influential female human capital professionals within various industries based on their experience and companies in their career portfolios.

Omolara Yeku is the Head of HR, Food Division at Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, providing strategic HR leadership to position the conglomerate as a leading food and agro-allied group in Africa. With over 16 years of experience across various sectors, Lara began her career at Human Capital Development Consultants Limited and later joined DHL Excel Logistics. She joined Accenture in 2008, rising to the position of Country HR Lead in Nigeria until 2019. She is a Certified Professional Coach, a member of the International Coaching Federation, and the founder of the HR GEMs Coach Network, a platform for HR professionals to learn, thrive, and build transformational skills. Lara has won several awards, including the 2020 Talent Management Strategist, recognition among 150 Global Women B2B Thought Leadership in 2020 and 2021, and LinkedIn’s top 10 women thought leaders to follow in 2020. An accomplished HR Field Specialist from Cornell University, she is a Certified Talent Acquisition Strategist from the Human Capital Institute, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management(CIPM), and a Graduate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Training and Development.