Over the past 5 years, we have witnessed a notable amount of investment into Data Centres in Nigeria and Africa. This interest is underpinned by the growth in the adoption of technology and the demand for digital infrastructure on the continent.

In the past year alone, companies like Microsoft, AIIM, Agility, Airtel Nxtra, Meta (through a consortium), and MTN with Huawei have made efforts to establish their Data Centre facilities in Africa.

Against this backdrop of investment into Nigeria’s IT infrastructure, we’re reviewing the main contractors that executed the construction of these Data Centres in Nigeria.

1. ITB Nigeria – Rack Centre, Airtel Nxtra, and Africa Data Centre LOS1

Leading real estate contractor, ITB Nigeria were responsible for the delivery of the Rack Centre LG 2 in Ikeja, Lagos and the African Data Centres LOS 1 in Eko Atlantic. In addition to these projects, they also have the flagship Airtel Nxtra Data Centre in the pipeline. In addition to Data Centres, they have undertaken numerous residential and commercial projects including Phoenix Rising, Orca Mall and Windsor Development.

Vita Construction Limited is an Indigenous construction company responsible for the construction of Equinix’s MainOne Data Centres in Lagos; MDX-i and LGO3. The facilities are owned by international Data Centre service provider, Equinix, following their 2022 acquisition of MainOne. The MDX-i is a Tier III facility that was completed in 2015 and expanded in 2022 with the addition of MDX-i Lekki II. On the other hand, the LG03, located in Victoria Island, Lagos is currently in the pipeline. In addition to Data Centres, Vita Construction Limited has a portfolio that includes New Dawn Baptist Church and The Aitona.

Notable contractors, Cappa and D’Alberto, served as the main contractors for GTBank’s Data Centre. This facility is the first in the African financial services industry and achieved an Uptime Institute Tier III Certification in 2019. They are currently undertaking a proposed Data Centre facility in Victoria Island by Jovis Nigeria Limited. Based on their portfolio, Cappa and D’Alberto have established their pedigree in the delivery of prime real estate projects, typified by their extensive portfolio that includes BAT Rising Sun, Cuddle by Cadwell, and the ongoing Quantum Luxury Towers.

Interkel Group, an indigenous construction company, served as the main contractor on MTN Nigeria’s Data Centre. The Tier III Data Centre was launched in 2020 as MTN Nigeria’s Network-as-a-Service product, offering both hosting and colocation services. Based on their portfolio, Interkel Group has undertaken a wide range of projects including office developments, healthcare facilities, and the MTN Data Centre.

Sageto Limited is the main contractor responsible for the National Information Technology Centre Data Centre 1 (DC1), the Data Centre infrastructure that exclusively services the Nigerian Government’s data processing and storage needs. Completed in 2019, the Data Centre was developed by Galaxy Backbone and contains 128 rack spaces, scalable to 512 racks. So far, Sageto Limited’s portfolio comprises government projects with their other project, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) headquarters, currently in progress.

Skyline Builders Limited is an indigenous construction company responsible for delivering Digital Realty’s two Data Centres in Victoria Island, Lagos. The LOS 1 was completed in 2020 and the LOS 2 was completed and launched in 2023 as Digital Realty acquired Medallion Communications. Regarding their portfolio, Skyline Builders Limited have undertaken a range of projects including the First Villa in Eko Atlantic City.

Earlier in May, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed the government’s plans to launch a new 1.4-petabyte Data Centre facility later in the month.

According to DC Byte, Nigeria ranks second in Africa for total Data Centre capacity, at 145 MW with 21% of the market capacity fully fitted out; far behind South Africa’s 408 MW, thereby highlighting the current gap in our digital infrastructure. Based on the projects currently in development by Airtel Nxtra, MainOne, Huawei and MTN, Kasi Data Centre, and Rack Centre, this figure will rise to approximately 200 MW once completed.

